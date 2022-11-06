Inside the $33 Million Dollar Fisher Island Estate

Located in one of the wealthiest zip codes in the United States, this $33 million dollar Fisher Island listing has everything you could want in a luxury estate, and you will be in good company with neighbors such as Oprah Winfrey, Andre Agassi, and Lawrence Stroll (part-owner of the Aston Martin F1 Team).

This 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom Tuscan-style beauty is part of the brand new single-family estates, The Links Estates at Fisher Island, which are the final and only collection of just 12 new homesites on the island, only accessible by auto ferry or yacht. With a 16,177 square foot private lot overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and the P.B. Dye Golf Course, your daily views will rival any luxury hotel.

As one of Fisher Island’s first, truly turnkey single-family homes, the home will be custom built to the owner. The master suite is the ultimate reprieve from daily life, with an expansive walk-in closet, connected “pajama lounge” area and 2 master bathrooms.

Nearly 4,000 square feet of outdoor space offers verdant gardens, landscaped privacy, water features, spacious balconies and a stunning, third-level private rooftop terrace.

On the ground level, a separate patio with an infinity pool is surrounded by immaculate gardens that connect the indoor and outdoor kitchen, dining area, terraces and living spaces. An elevator entry from the 5-car private garage opens to two levels of expansive interior living space spanning 10,200 square feet.

Residents of The Links Estates will also have access to the oceanfront Beach Club, Vanderbilt Mansion, Spa Internazionale, a par-35 championship nine-hole golf course, state-of-the-art Racquet Club, and two private deep-water marinas.

