Pursuitist
Now Reading
Inside the $33 Million Dollar Fisher Island Estate
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: The Chainsmokers’ Favorite Tequila Spritz
Las Vegas’ Newest Celebrity Chef Hotspots
5 Questions with Michael B. Jordan
Inside the $33 Million Dollar Fisher Island Estate
bottle, Delamain
5 Things to Know About Delamain Cognac
Experience a Champagne & Caviar Masterclass at The Whitby Hotel
Pursuitist Q&A with Christopher Jaycock, General Manager of W Aspen
WhiskyFest Returns to NYC November 3rd
VinFast and the Vingroup: A Sleeping Giant Awakens
A First Look at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Cocktails at Home: Halloween Edition
Little Known Spots to Explore in The Grenadines

Inside the $33 Million Dollar Fisher Island Estate

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Located in one of the wealthiest zip codes in the United States, this $33 million dollar Fisher Island listing has everything you could want in a luxury estate, and you will be in good company with neighbors such as Oprah Winfrey, Andre Agassi, and Lawrence Stroll (part-owner of the Aston Martin F1 Team).

 

This 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom Tuscan-style beauty is part of the brand new single-family estates, The Links Estates at Fisher Island, which are the final and only collection of just 12 new homesites on the island, only accessible by auto ferry or yacht. With a 16,177 square foot private lot overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and the P.B. Dye Golf Course, your daily views will rival any luxury hotel.

 

 

As one of Fisher Island’s first, truly turnkey single-family homes, the home will be custom built to the owner. The master suite is the ultimate reprieve from daily life, with an expansive walk-in closet, connected “pajama lounge” area and 2 master bathrooms.

 

bedroom lounge

 

Nearly 4,000 square feet of outdoor space offers verdant gardens, landscaped privacy, water features, spacious balconies and a stunning, third-level private rooftop terrace.

 

terrace

 

On the ground level, a separate patio with an infinity pool is surrounded by immaculate gardens that connect the indoor and outdoor kitchen, dining area, terraces and living spaces. An elevator entry from the 5-car private garage opens to two levels of expansive interior living space spanning 10,200 square feet.

See Also
Top 5 Reasons To Visit Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

 

 

Residents of The Links Estates will also have access to the oceanfront Beach Club, Vanderbilt Mansion, Spa Internazionale, a par-35 championship nine-hole golf course, state-of-the-art Racquet Club, and two private deep-water marinas.

 

mansion

For more information: www.zillow.com

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top