Las Vegas’ Newest Celebrity Chef Hotspots

Sin City just got more decadently delicious. When in Las Vegas, make sure to hit the food jackpot by booking a table at the newest restaurants helmed by some of the most world’s most famous culinary stars.

DOMINIQUE ANSEL LAS VEGAS at CAESARS PALACE

Creative confectionaries, decadent desserts and, of course, the original Cronut have arrived at Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Ansel has opened his bake shop and introduced his only-in-Vegas “Lucky 7” collection, Cookie Shots, Frozen S’mores, baked-to-order Mini Madeleines, the best-selling DKA (Dominique’s Kouign Amann), and the Cronut flavor of the month which never repeats. The first featured flavor is November’s Lucky Cherry Chambord and Caramelia Cronut filled with cherry Chambord jam and Valrhona Caramelia (caramelized milk chocolate) ganache. Treats are baked fresh daily, made with Beurre d’Isigny butter and Les Grands Moulins des Paris flour imported from France.

“I’m so thrilled to finally have a home here at Caesars Palace,” said Ansel. “For each of our shops, we strive to make each menu unique, and we hope our ‘Lucky 7’ pastry collection will bring some good fortune to everyone here. I can’t wait to share what we have planned for our future menu creations.”

The cafe-style bakery has seating for 20 people and is located next to Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill near the Caesars Palace Forum.

VETRI CUCINA at PALMS CASINO RESORT

The return of the beloved Vetri Cucina at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is official, with the Palms Ivory Tower elevator now whisking guests to the 56th floor for panoramic city views and award-winning Italian cuisine by Chef Marc Vetri, Philadelphia’s shining culinary star for the past 25 years.

“I’m very excited and honored to be open in this amazing space and location once again,” says owner/chef Marc Vetri. “This space is magical and one that can only be found here at Palms. We love creating memories for our guests and simply celebrating life.”

Vetri Cucina’s menu features many of the favorite dishes and wines that first brought it acclaim, as well as new menu items. Highlights include Foie Gras Pastrami with Toasted Brioche and Mostarda, Sweet Onion Crepe with White Truffle Fondue, Spinach Gnocchi with Ricotta Salata and Brown Butter, Smoked Baby Goat with Fresh Milled Polenta au Jus.

The new Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. The off-Strip property features two towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a variety of bars, restaurants, and live entertainment venues across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino.

BEDFORD BY MARTHA STEWART at PARIS LAS VEGAS

An authentic, immersive experience awaits at The Bedford by Martha Stewart, a replica of Martha’s 1925 farmhouse with culinary inspiration drawn from her legendary gardens and love of French cooking. Locally sourced ingredients round out a menu of Martha’s most celebrated dishes.

Developed by Martha and her team, The Bedford’s menu features flavorful dishes from fresh ingredients sourced as locally as possible. Transporting guests to an authentic dining experience at Martha Stewart’s famed country farmhouse, the restaurant boasts French-inspired cuisine and a combination of Martha’s favorite recipes for Oysters Rockefeller, Salmon en Croûte, Martha’s $30 Square Burger, a Whole Roast Chicken carved tableside, and, of course, a Martha-tini made with Zubrówka bison grass vodka.

RAMSAY’S KITCHEN BY GORDON RAMSAY at HARRAH’S LAS VEGAS

With so many restaurants in Sin City – including Gordon Ramsay’s Steak, Pub & Grill, Fish & Chips, Burger, and Hell’s Kitchen – the world’s favorite potty-mouthed Michelin-starred chef is the unofficial culinary king of Las Vegas. Well, make room in your tummy for Ramsay’s sixth Vegas restaurant: Harrah’s Las Vegas has just opened Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay. Foodies can tuck into many of Gordon’s classic dishes such as Beef Wellington and his irresistible Sticky Toffee Pudding, plus “new dishes not yet served anywhere else,” says Ramsay.

The 240-seat restaurant has a seven-seat seafood counter, a private booth, and a private dining room. This marks the iconic chef’s second Ramsay’s Kitchen location – the original Ramsay’s Kitchen first opened in Boston’s vibrant Back Bay neighborhood and features an expansive menu including a raw bar, soups, salads, sandwiches, and signature mains.

“I’ve had an amazing 10 years with Caesars Entertainment, and I couldn’t be more excited to expand the partnership in Las Vegas,” said Gordon Ramsay. “I’m really looking forward to introducing Ramsay’s Kitchen to the millions of guests that visit Harrah’s each year.”