Cocktails at Home: The Chainsmokers’ Favorite Tequila Spritz

Big spenders shell out big bucks for bottle service wherever The Chainsmokers light up the concert stage with their DJ magic and electronic dance music hits like “Roses,” “Closer,” and “Who Do You Love.” Since members Alex Pall and Drew Taggart are the world’s highest paid DJs, it’s not surprising that they’re also savvy entrepreneurs dabbling in such side gigs as film scoring, start-ups, and NFTs. The duo also co-owns the tequila brand JAJA – something that’s right at home in club VIP booths.

Whether enjoyed in a margarita or straight-up as a shot, JAJA Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo are smooth options. The Chainsmokers recommend mixing it up with cranberry and apple cider for this seasonal twist on the ever popular Spritz.

Cranapple Spritz

1 ½ oz. JAJA Reposado

2 oz. Cranberry cocktail

Dry hard apple cider, to top

Method: Combine all ingredients in a rocs glass with ice. Garnish with an apple slice fan.