Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: The Chainsmokers’ Favorite Tequila Spritz
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: The Chainsmokers’ Favorite Tequila Spritz
Las Vegas’ Newest Celebrity Chef Hotspots
5 Questions with Michael B. Jordan
Inside the $33 Million Dollar Fisher Island Estate
bottle, Delamain
5 Things to Know About Delamain Cognac
Experience a Champagne & Caviar Masterclass at The Whitby Hotel
Pursuitist Q&A with Christopher Jaycock, General Manager of W Aspen
WhiskyFest Returns to NYC November 3rd
VinFast and the Vingroup: A Sleeping Giant Awakens
A First Look at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Cocktails at Home: Halloween Edition
Little Known Spots to Explore in The Grenadines

Cocktails at Home: The Chainsmokers’ Favorite Tequila Spritz

Avatar photo
by
Avatar photo

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

Big spenders shell out big bucks for bottle service wherever The Chainsmokers light up the concert stage with their DJ magic and electronic dance music hits like “Roses,” “Closer,” and “Who Do You Love.” Since members Alex Pall and Drew Taggart are the world’s highest paid DJs, it’s not surprising that they’re also savvy entrepreneurs dabbling in such side gigs as film scoring, start-ups, and NFTs. The duo also co-owns the tequila brand JAJA – something that’s right at home in club VIP booths.

Whether enjoyed in a margarita or straight-up as a shot, JAJA Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo are smooth options. The Chainsmokers recommend mixing it up with cranberry and apple cider for this seasonal twist on the ever popular Spritz.

Cranapple Spritz

1 ½ oz. JAJA Reposado

2 oz. Cranberry cocktail

See Also
Cocktails at Home: Jason Rembert’s Grand Marnier Margarita

Dry hard apple cider, to top

Method: Combine all ingredients in a rocs glass with ice. Garnish with an apple slice fan.

Tags
Avatar photo

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top