Stylist Sips for Dad This Father’s Day

With Father’s Day quickly approaching on June 19th, 2022, you might want to give some stylish sips to Dad. Here are our top picks:

GLENFIDDICH GRAND CRU

For the gentlemen that appreciate the finer things in life, the Glenfiddich Grand Cru comes is a stunning black bottle, and the liquid has been matured for 23 years in American and European oak casks, with an elegant finish in rare French Cuvee casks, creating an extraordinary bottle. $299.99

The Macallan Rare Cask This beautiful, rich mahogany-red whisky showcases two of The Macallan’s greatest and most defining strengths – sherry seasoned oak casks and natural color. The perfect addition for dad’s home bar! $300.00

The DALMORE 15 This classic 15-Year-Old Whisky is a must for any whisky lover or collector. Known as an approachable yet classic whisky, this style is smooth, rich, and well-rounded. Matured in American white oak ex-bourbon casks, and then finished in multiple rare Sherry casks, including two available only to The Dalmore distillery gives this bottle unique characteristics. $120.00

Westward American Single Malt Elements: High Desert to Klamath Basin

Give dad the gift of the Westward Whiskey Club, with a release of the Westward American Single Malt Elements: High Desert to Klamath Basin. This all-Oregon bottling is made from two types of barley developed at Oregon State University and is aged in Oregon White Oak (Garryana Oak). With aromas of dark floral notes, moss, confectioners’ sugar, and ripe red apple, the palate showcases salted caramel, cedar, butterscotch, and coconut cream with a finish of toffee, dried figs, roasted filberts, sponge cake. $99.99

AMASS Dry Gin This beautifully packaged, citrus-forward, the herbaceous spirit is perfect for gin & tonics and stylish addition to any bar cart. With 29 botanicals including Hibiscus, Cardamom, Cacao, and Ginger, it adds interest and depth to any cocktail. $55.00

GLENFIDDICH 12-YEAR-OLD Perfect for the new Scotch drinker, award-winning Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old is the world’s favorite single malt Scotch whisky and the signature expression from the Glenfiddich house. It is aged for at least 12 years in oak barrels before being bottled, exported, and enjoyed in more than 180 countries around the world. $39.99

PROPER NO. TWELVE IRISH WHISKEY

Since the launch in September 2018, Proper No. Twelve has become the fastest-growing Irish Whiskey in America with one of the highest social media followings of any wine, spirit, or champagne brand in the world. The blend of golden grain and single malt brings out hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness, and toasted wood, resulting in a smooth & approachable taste. The brand has also donated $1.9 million to several charities and has no plans to slow down. $24.99