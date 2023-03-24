Pursuitist
Where to Spend National Cocktail Day in NYC
Where to Spend National Cocktail Day in NYC

Looking for the perfect place to spend National Cocktail in NYC on March 24th? Here are some of our favorite places:

 

Cantina & Pisco Bar at PUBLIC Hotel 

For all lovers of pisco, head to the tropical Cantina & Pisco Bar to indulge in unique Peruvian spirits. Don’t miss out on the Popular Pisco Sour, made with a pisco from the Quebranta variety, known as “macho” grape for its strength along with lime, egg white and Angostura.

Analogue 

Analogue just launched their new spring cocktail menu, and this Greenwich Village hangout is the perfect place to celebrate with a robust cocktail menu divided into speciality cocktails ( lighter and spirit forward) as well as classics like the Negroni and French 75.

 

Tasting Room Bar at Great Jones Distilling Co.

Great Jones Distilling Co. is Manhattan’s first and only legal whiskey distillery in the city, located in trendy NoHo, and the perfect place to celebrate National Cocktail Day with a whisky based cocktail. Great Jones Distilling Co. produces three signature liquids made from 100% New York-sourced grain: Great Jones Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Great Jones Four Grain Bourbon and Great Jones Rye Whiskey.

 

REYNA

This beautiful Mediterranean snack and cocktail bar opened in November 2022 in Union Square, and focuses on extravagant cocktails with a royal theme. For National Cocktail Day, REYNA will be offering their Mezcal Smokeshow for just $11 (regularly $22). Perfect to pair with the lamb baklava, lebanese tacos or crispy baby octopus.

 

The Standard Grill

The Standard Grill has been a favorite of New yorkers for years, and the extra dirty happy hour from Monday-Friday, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM lets you indulge with $8 Martinis (Vodka, Gin, Espresso, or Bartender’s Choice) as well as a selection of classic cocktails on the afternoon fling happy hour with spritz options.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

