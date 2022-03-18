The Coolest Bars in Downtown NYC Right Now

Looking for the coolest bars to hit in downtown New York City this spring? We got you covered.

Temple Bar

Located in trendy NoHo, this sophisticated cocktail den from partners David Rabin (JIMMY, American Bar, SONA, Veranda, The Lamb’s Club, Lotus, Double 7), Maneesh Goyal (SONA, Pineapple Co.), Michael McIlroy (Attaboy), and Sam Ross (Attaboy) has a guest list that includes names like Cara Delevingne, Anna Taylor-Joy, Sienna Miller, Nicky Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski, Mark Ronson, Kid Cudi, Heather Graham, Sophie Turner, among others.

With no surprise, the bar features a martini menu including Martinis with a caviar bump, Blue Negronis, and champagne cocktails. For snacks, don’t miss out on the caviar service or raw bar.

Ray’s

This dog-friendly, unpretentious Lower East Side dive bar is known for its casual meets country atmosphere, hot staff, and New York City vibes. Owned by Justin Theroux, Jon Neidich, Taavo Somer, and Carlos Quirarte, grab a cocktail or beer and admire the wood-paneled walls, red vinyl bar stools, pool table, jukebox, and disco ball. If you are a famous person who wants to feel normal, this is the place for you.

Venice Bar at Saint Theo’s

New West Village hotspot Saint Theo’s opened this summer and transports guests to Venice’s annual Festa del Redentore. The whimsical idea was brought to life by restauranteurs Robert Goldman and Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, who brought on chef Ashley Rath to create a menu inspired by Italian coastal cities. Dine on fresh seafood, house-made pasta, and small plates like Polpette, Tramezzino, and Baccalà Mantecato. Head behind the velvet curtain to get a taste of Venice Bar, 20 seats decked out in crimson, mirror, and Italian touches. The menu spans from wines, amaros, and vermouths to classics like Negronis and Spritzes.

Lullaby

Founded by Harrison Snow and Jake Hodas, Lullaby is an inclusive cocktail bar with creative, quality drinks that focuses on service and hospitality. Snow and Hodas partnered with Boston bartending legend Brother Cleve to create a space that people are drawn to. The straightforward cocktails (The Whiskey Drink, The Vodka Drink, or The Rum Drink) are delightful, and Lullaby has partnered with Grain de Sail Wines, becoming the first and only bar in New York City to exclusively carry organic and biodynamic wines that were transported via cargo sailboat.