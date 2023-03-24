Q&A with Diego Negri, Executive Chef at Saint Theo’s

Chef Negri has cooked alongside renowned chefs such as Carles Abellan at La Barra de Carles Abellan (Barcelona), Alex Simone at Aurelia Restaurant (London), and Albert Adrià at One-Michelin-Starred Hoja Santa (Barcelona). After settling down in New York City, Chef Negri worked at Marea and most recently, oversaw all culinary operations at Joe Bastianich’s LUPA. We sat down with Chef Diego and talked trends, bucket list travel, and more.

Saint Theo’s has taken New York by storm since its opening in Summer of 2021, becoming one of the trendiest eateries in the West Village. The gorgeous Venetian- inspired eatery has teamed up with Executive Chef Diego Negri to create it’s menu of both traditional Italian dishes as well as modern takes on classics he has learned in his 22 years of experience he has learned in Michelin -starred kitchens across the globe.

Pursuitist: Tell us about yourself. What inspired you to be a chef? How did you get started?

I became a chef partly by chance and necessity, but soon realized my true passion for food. My father passed away when I was very young, and I needed to pick up a job to support my family. I ended up working in my first kitchen at age 16, and within a few days, that world captured me so much that I fell in love and realized being a chef was the passion of my life. I eventually left my classical school studies and began my formal training as a chef.

Pursuitist: What trends do you see in the culinary world right now?

I have been working in this sector for 22 years and have found that it is constantly evolving, especially now after the pandemic. One trend at the customer level is that much of the experience tends to be geared towards social media, with people seeking out the restaurant or dish that is in fashion at that moment to photograph it. I always encourage people to enjoy the moment each dish arrives with their eyes and senses first, when the temperature and freshness is just right!

Pursuitist: What is your secret to success?

My secret to success is to make your hobby into your job, and you will never feel tired of what you do. Find something that you are passionate about and you will always be full of energy for new adventures and growth.

Pursuitist: For first-time guests at Saint Theo’s, what three dishes can they not miss? What is your go-to dish?

If you are coming to Saint Theo’s, the three iconic dishes you must try are the Lobster Ravioli, Candied Lamb, and the Mozzarella in Carrozza which is inspired by my Italian grandmother’s recipe.

Pursuitist: What culinary destinations are on your bucket list?

It has always been my dream to visit Japan and experience the flavors and ingredients of its cuisine. I am lucky to have traveled a lot in my life as a chef, having worked in restaurants across Europe, passing through the Caribbean, and now ending up in America, but Japan has always been a destination on my list.