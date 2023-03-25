 A Creative Duet by Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga 

Two creative giants share their passions in a short film shot at French the birthplace of Champagne. Essentially a dialogue between two artists, the film features Dom Pérignon’s Chef de Cave Vincent Chaperon and multi-hyphenate artist Lady Gaga engaging in conversation and performance to demonstrate their shared vision on the act of creation. Take a look here.

The film features an artistic piano and modern dance performance by Lady Gaga in the grand Abbey at Hautvillers which begins, fittingly, where it always begins for Dom Pérignon: in the vineyards and cellars of Dom Pérignon. There, in 1668, a young Benedictine monk, Dom Pierre Pérignon, was appointed cellarer and procurator at the Abbey of Hautvillers, overlooking Champagne.

“When you look at pictures of the abbey, its cloister, the traces of centuries engraved in the stone,” says Lady Gaga, “you can feel that dedication that must have animated generations of monks that lived and worked here. It is a truly special and inspirational place.”

The film debut coincides with the release of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013 — a rare late-harvest vintage, one of only two in the past two decades. For Dom Pérignon, creating a Vintage is a perpetual quest of harmony. Says Chaperon, “Creating is about taking risks, making commitments, and accepting vulnerability.”