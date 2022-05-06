Pursuitist
Now Reading
This European Airport Now Features a Michelin Starred Restaurant
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Discover Delectable Regional Cuisine with American Queen Voyages
Welcome the Miami Grand Prix with the Belvedere Raspberry Circuit
This European Airport Now Features a Michelin Starred Restaurant
The Overhead Compartment With Izzaldin AlGhani
2022 Aston Martin DBX707: In Pursuit of the Luxury Sport-Ute Crown
Inside Hotel Cala di Volpe
The 5 Best Bottles for Your Home Bar This Spring
The Best Brunches in New York City for Mother’s Day
restuarant
Have Dinner with Chef Jean George Vongerichten in NYC
Cocktails at Home: Derby Edition
Cocktails at Home: Kiku by Bar Gato
5 Reasons To Visit Shangri-La Boracay, Philippines

This European Airport Now Features a Michelin Starred Restaurant

by

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial…

Those who travel to find incredible dining experiences are in luck — a “Five-Star-Airport” in Europe just got its sixth star, and it’s a Michelin!

Many had already taken note of chef Stefan Barnhusen’s highly sophisticated menu from Tuesday to Friday at The Hilton Munich Airport’s “Mountain Hub Gourmet,” with a choice of five or seven courses.

Mountain Hub Gourmet Team at Hilton Munich Airport © Munich Airport

“Whether it’s rare skrei with kale and sea buckthorn in a sword scallop broth or black salsify with liquorice and spelt: the courses are highly appealing and arranged with great attention to detail,” wrote CremeGuides.com, so a star was highly anticipated at the most recent Guide Michelin ratings announcement in Hamburg, where Barnhusen and his team were on hand to accept the honor.

The restaurant, which has already won awards for its quality of service, was praised by Michelin for its ambience and creativity.

And, of course, given its location, it’s now more in demand for foodies in flight!

Mountain Hub Gourmet Restaurant © Munich Airport

Said Munich Airport CCO Jan-Henrik Andersson, “With this award, our airport is the only airport in Europe to offer such culinary high flights to the stars.”

Tags

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial Model. Follow her at @kstreetkate

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top