Pursuitist
Now Reading
Welcome the Miami Grand Prix with the Belvedere Raspberry Circuit
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Discover Delectable Regional Cuisine with American Queen Voyages
Welcome the Miami Grand Prix with the Belvedere Raspberry Circuit
This European Airport Now Features a Michelin Starred Restaurant
The Overhead Compartment With Izzaldin AlGhani
2022 Aston Martin DBX707: In Pursuit of the Luxury Sport-Ute Crown
Inside Hotel Cala di Volpe
The 5 Best Bottles for Your Home Bar This Spring
The Best Brunches in New York City for Mother’s Day
restuarant
Have Dinner with Chef Jean George Vongerichten in NYC
Cocktails at Home: Derby Edition
Cocktails at Home: Kiku by Bar Gato
5 Reasons To Visit Shangri-La Boracay, Philippines

Welcome the Miami Grand Prix with the Belvedere Raspberry Circuit

by

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

Ahead of the first-ever Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 auto race, make sure to get your home bar up to speed to serve Belvedere Raspberry Circuit cocktails, perfect for viewing parties and entertaining all summer long. Inspired by the energy of F1, this new creation from Belvedere Vodka is ideal for enjoying during the big race, especially if you can’t be present in person to see Mercedes’ No. 1 man, Great Britain’s Lewis Hamilton, Dutch favorite Max Verstappen, and McLaren’s FI star Daniel Riccardo as they compete for a prestigious win in Miami.

To embody the energy of race day, the Belvedere Raspberry Circuit was crafted by Brian Stewart, Belvedere Vodka’s U.S. National Brand Ambassador. “I went with these ingredients specifically because the combination of raspberry and lime is such a bright flavor that makes for an easy-drinking cocktail,” says Stewart. “This drink was inspired by the spirit of F1, so you’ll notice the garnish is five fresh raspberries, as a nod to the races’ iconic five red lights.”

Belvedere Raspberry Circuit

1.5 oz Belvedere vodka

.1 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

.5 oz Raspberry puree

See Also
Inside The Ketel One Vodka Distillery: Photo Tour

Soda water

Method: Place all ingredients (except soda water) into a cocktail shaker and shake lightly with a small amount of ice. Strain into a wine glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with 5 fresh raspberries.

 

Tags

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top