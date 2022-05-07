Welcome the Miami Grand Prix with the Belvedere Raspberry Circuit

Ahead of the first-ever Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 auto race, make sure to get your home bar up to speed to serve Belvedere Raspberry Circuit cocktails, perfect for viewing parties and entertaining all summer long. Inspired by the energy of F1, this new creation from Belvedere Vodka is ideal for enjoying during the big race, especially if you can’t be present in person to see Mercedes’ No. 1 man, Great Britain’s Lewis Hamilton, Dutch favorite Max Verstappen, and McLaren’s FI star Daniel Riccardo as they compete for a prestigious win in Miami.

To embody the energy of race day, the Belvedere Raspberry Circuit was crafted by Brian Stewart, Belvedere Vodka’s U.S. National Brand Ambassador. “I went with these ingredients specifically because the combination of raspberry and lime is such a bright flavor that makes for an easy-drinking cocktail,” says Stewart. “This drink was inspired by the spirit of F1, so you’ll notice the garnish is five fresh raspberries, as a nod to the races’ iconic five red lights.”

Belvedere Raspberry Circuit

1.5 oz Belvedere vodka

.1 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

.5 oz Raspberry puree

Soda water

Method: Place all ingredients (except soda water) into a cocktail shaker and shake lightly with a small amount of ice. Strain into a wine glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with 5 fresh raspberries.