Where to Grab an Asian-Inspired Cocktail in NYC

This fall, Asian-inspired cocktails are front and center with sweet and savory flavors designed to intrigue all of your senses. In New York City, bartenders have embraced exotic flavors and ingredients like yuzu, sansho, and Calpico to create delectable concoctions. Here are a few of our favorite places to explore Asian-inspired cocktails:

JAPAN

Bar Goto Niban (Prospect Heights, NYC)

Melon Ball Cocktail 

Cocktail alumni Kento Gato created the perfect summer thirst quencher with his Melon Ball cocktail. Made with lemon, simple syrup, Calpico, Plymouth Gin, Pernod Pastis, Honeydew juice, and melon slices to garnish is a refreshing sweet twist.

NR (Upper East Side, NYC)

Yuzu + Sansho

From Owner and Bar Director Shige Kabashima, comes a gin-based cocktail made with Gin, Sansho, Japanese Pepper, Yuzu, Yuzu Sake, Honey, and Orange Blossom. With both sweet and spicy notes, this cocktail is an essential summertime drink.

KOREA

 

Oiji Mi (Flatiron, NYC)

Witch Doctor

Smooth and sophisticated Witch Doctor is made with unaged tequila, sweet-tart Korean pear, sesame, honey, and absinthe. Topped with a dusting of matcha and edible flowers, this is an instagrammable dream cocktail.

INDONESIA

Wayan (NOLITA NYC)

An Indonesian/ French restaurant by Cedric Vongerichten in the heart of Nolita, the team at Wayan has always up-leveled their cocktail game. Some favorites include the Yuzu Fizz ( London dry gin, yuzu, acquafaba, Thai basil), Cash Back (soju, lime, makrut-leaf infusion), and Pink Beach (Batavia arrack, Campari, pomegranate, pineapple, calamansi).

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

