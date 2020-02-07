While these three cities are among the most popular destinations for tourists, there are other regions of the country worthy of being discovered—unique destinations that offer culture, beauty and excellent cuisine. At the top of everyone’s list of must-see places to see should be Tohoku, a remote area located on Honshu Island in the northeast region of the country. Tohoku offers a level of authenticity that is not found at many other popular tourist destinations in the country.



There are many experiences offered in Tohoku that are both authentic and unique and not to be missed the next time you visit Japan.

Here are a few suggestions worthy of your consideration:



Several luxury-level traditional Japanese inns, called Ryokans, are found within the Tohoku region. Featuring luxurious accommodations and onsen fed from natural hot springs, a visit to one of these will offer a relaxing and therapeutic experience.

An architectural wonder, the Shonai Hotel Suiden Terrace in Tsuruoka City, Yamagata Prefecture, was designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Shigeru Ban. The contemporary hotel, which appears to be floating in the middle of a rice paddy field, offers three wings offer a total of 143 spacious guest rooms and suites. The restaurant features organic farm-to-table cuisine. Breakfast is complimentary for all guests.

Adjacent to the Shonai Hotel Suiden Terrace is an elaborate indoor activity center for children. Called the Kids Dome Sorai, the facility is an all-weather children’s play center with playground equipment as well as a comprehensive arts and crafts facility where children can create projects with 200 kinds of tools (including 3-D printers and laser cutters) and 1,000 different materials.

The resort has a beautiful restaurant, called Kamajin at Chikusenso where its Executive Chef, Kiyokazu Naoi, prepares Kaiseki-ryori, a traditional multi-course Japanese dinner with creative interpretation. Highlights of the meal may include Sendai beef, fresh and seasonal vegetables and seafood from Miyagi Prefecture. Breakfast is also served here and features sand pot-cooked rice directly sourced from farms in the region.



Bordered on one side by the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Japan on the other, the Tohoku region is renowned for offering some of the best seafood in the world. As a result, restaurants here are able to offer a wide range of fresh fish and shellfish on a daily basis.

One of the top restaurants in Tohoku is Daruma Sushi, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Sakata, Yamagata. The restaurant, which is worthy of a Michelin star rating, is the longest-running sushi establishment in the entire prefecture and dates back to the late 1930’s.



If there’s room, try to get a seat at the sushi bar so you can watch the master chef in action. You will marvel at how quickly Suzuki’s hands move as you watch him expertly prepare each dish.



As Tohoku is world-renowned for its rice production, it is also famous for its sake production. Tohoku Meijo Co. in Sakata is an award-winning family-owned brewery that manufactures craft sake with pure spring-fed water and the high quality locally grown rice. The brewery is famous for being one of the only ones to produce kimoto method sake. The brewery’s staff continues to stir its sake by hand during the fermentation process, a traditional method that dates back to the company’s founding in 1893.Whisky production started in Japan during the second half of the 19th century. Since then, the spirit has become wildly popular with little left to be exported due to voracious appetite of the domestic market.

One of the top manufacturers in the country, award-winning Nikka Whisky, offers a distillery in Sendai City in Miyagi that welcomes visitors. Nikka Whisky was founded by Masataka Taketsuru, who traveled from Japan to Scotland in 1918 where, as an apprentice, he learned how to produce malt whisky production and Coffey grain whisky. Launched in 1940, Nikka Whisky today produces several single malts including Yoichi and Miyagikyo, and several barrel whiskys, including The Nikka 12 Years Old, Rare Old Super Nikka, Nikka Coffey Grain/Malt and other spirits including gin and vodka.

Nikka Whisky’s museum, tour and tasting room are free and open to the public all year except during the Christmas holiday period that extends into early January.



No visit to Japan is complete without a spiritual journey. In the Yamagata Prefecture, it is possible to hire a Yamabushi mountain priest who will guide you as you trek up the sacred Mt. Haguro (also referred to as Haguro-san), one of the “Three Mountains of Dewa”. On the same trek experienced by pilgrims each year, you can also pay homage to the mountains. As you climb the 2,446 steps, you will pass through an ancient cedar forest with trees that are up to 1,000 years old. You will also see an ancient five-story wooden pagoda, waterfalls and streams. The experience is both magical and exhilarating and one you will never forget.The best way to get to Tohoku from Tokyo is by air or train. ANA (All Nippon Airways) offers regularly scheduled service from Haneda to Shonai Airport. Another option is to travel by bullet train on the speedy Tohoku Shinkansen train which offers luxurious “Gran Class” top grade cars. Rivaling the first class cabin of an international airline, the Gran Class cabin offers comfortable electronically-controlled oversized leather seats, Wi-Fi, complimentary meals and beverages. Reservations are necessary as the service is highly popular, so be sure to book tickets in advance.

For more information about visiting the Tohoku region, please visit the website of Japan National Tourism Organization.