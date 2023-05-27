Narcoossee’s Review 2023: A Magical Dining Experience at Disney’s Grand Floridian

Discover the allure of Narcoossee’s, nestled in the heart of Walt Disney World. Since 1988, this culinary gem at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has captivated guests with its Victorian seaside charm. Now, with its much-anticipated reopening, Narcoossee’s unveils a beautifully renovated destination that maximizes the breathtaking panorama over the Seven Seas Lagoon.

Immerse yourself in the refined ambiance as you explore the all-new menu. Each dish is a culinary masterpiece, showcasing the creativity and expertise of Narcoossee’s chefs. From fresh seafood delicacies to tantalizing meat options and delightful vegetarian offerings, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

The newly renovated Narcoossee’s seamlessly blends timeless Victorian elements with modern aesthetics, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Every detail has been meticulously considered to ensure an unforgettable dining experience. With attentive and knowledgeable staff, your visit will be complemented by impeccable service.

Experience Narcoossee’s in 2023 and be transported to a world of refined indulgence. Whether it’s a romantic evening, a family celebration, or a memorable gathering with friends, Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa promises an extraordinary dining experience that will leave a magical impression.

The Aesthetic Pleasure: A Harmonious Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity

Upon entering Narcoossee’s, one is immediately struck by the warm embrace extended by the restaurant’s dedicated staff, leading you into an atmosphere where the soothing cerulean shades and artistry beautifully illustrate a tale from land to sea. Ingenious design elements that pay homage to the restaurant’s vibrant history add an element of surprise, such as the new bar crafted from local oyster shells, paying tribute to Narcoossee’s origins as an oyster bar.

Basking in a rejuvenated interior and enriched with a plethora of new dishes, each inspired by the distinct flavors of Florida and the southeastern coast, Narcoossee’s certainly reaffirms its commitment to uphold the tradition of culinary finesse at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

An Exploration of Flavors: The Interplay of Land and Sea

Executive Chef Noah Estabrook, along with his skilled culinary brigade, has put together a menu that marries beloved dishes of the past with a cornucopia of exciting new creations. Whether it’s sustainably sourced seafood, inventive land fare, or an assortment of both meat-based and plant-based delights, Narcoossee’s offers something to please every taste bud.

Among the newly unveiled dishes are the Ocean-Inspired Charcuterie Board, Beef and Ricotta Tortelloni, Roasted Vegetable Paella, and Chef Noah’s pièce de résistance — the Blackened Redfish. Meanwhile, timeless classics like Bisque, Plancha-Seared Scallops with Parisian Gnocchi, and the Twelve-ounce Prime New York Strip Steak return to enthrall the loyal patrons.

An Ode to the Victorian Era: Crafted Cocktails and Expertly Selected Wines

Complementing the dining experience, Victorian-inspired cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages capture the essence of the late 19th century. Matt Cristi, the Proprietor, with his team of skilled sommeliers, has designed a wine list that offers a compelling variety of varietals, each handpicked to pair perfectly with the diverse menu offerings.

The Finishing Touch: Spectacular Views and Sweet Indulgences

Narcoossee’s further enchants its diners with its prime waterfront locale that boasts stunning vistas of Magic Kingdom Park and neighboring resorts. If timed correctly, diners can savor the spectacle of fireworks over the Magic Kingdom Park or witness the whimsical Electrical Water Pageant sailing across the Seven Seas Lagoon.

A meal at Narcoossee’s isn’t complete without diving into the dessert menu curated by Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer. From the returning classic Almond-crusted Cheesecake to the Berry Pavlova — a fresh creation, each dessert guarantees a delightful ending to a memorable meal.

In summary, the relaunch of Narcoossee’s marks a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, seamlessly fusing its rich history with an enhanced sense of Victorian charm and elegance. It’s a welcome addition to any itinerary and a dining experience not to be missed.

Narcoossee’s New Menu for 2023

In our latest post, we’re offering a detailed breakdown of the newly revamped Narcoossee’s menu at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Starting with a Spark: Appetizers

Kick off your culinary adventure with one of these enticing starters:

Shrimp and Grits: This dish brings together local Gulf shrimp with a peach barbecue sauce, served on a bed of low country grits, applewood-smoked bacon, and chow-chow. ($19.00)

This dish brings together local Gulf shrimp with a peach barbecue sauce, served on a bed of low country grits, applewood-smoked bacon, and chow-chow. ($19.00) Ocean-inspired Charcuterie Board: Get a taste of the sea with ahi tuna pastrami, charred octopus, and lobster sausage. ($28.00)

Get a taste of the sea with ahi tuna pastrami, charred octopus, and lobster sausage. ($28.00) Buttermilk-fried Calamari: This dish features a pickled garden mix and tomato coulis to complement the fried calamari. ($18.00)

This dish features a pickled garden mix and tomato coulis to complement the fried calamari. ($18.00) Brisket and Ricotta Tortelloni: Savor this delightful combination of parsnip, brown butter, and sultana raisins with the tortelloni. ($16.00)

Savor this delightful combination of parsnip, brown butter, and sultana raisins with the tortelloni. ($16.00) Sweet Potato Gnocchi: A vegan-friendly option with lacinato kale, clamshell mushrooms, and a poma rosa tomato ragù. ($16.00)

A Refreshing Pause: Soups and Salads

Settle into the main course with a comforting soup or a refreshing salad:

Lobster Bisque: This soup features butter-poached lobster, vanilla, and coral for a luxurious taste. ($18.00)

This soup features butter-poached lobster, vanilla, and coral for a luxurious taste. ($18.00) Romaine and Hearts of Palm Salad: Enjoy this salad with pecorino toscano, cured egg yolk, black garlic feuilles de brick, and a fried caper vinaigrette. ($16.00)

Enjoy this salad with pecorino toscano, cured egg yolk, black garlic feuilles de brick, and a fried caper vinaigrette. ($16.00) Blueberry and Barrel Aged Feta Salad: This refreshing salad combines tiny lettuces, pistachio, a cornbread cracker, and a lemon curd dressing. ($15.00)

The Main Attraction: Entrées

The star of the show, choose from an array of tantalizing entrées:

Yuzu-Ginger Salmon: Served with sambal white asparagus, coconut jade rice, and a lemongrass-Thai basil emulsion. ($46.00)

Served with sambal white asparagus, coconut jade rice, and a lemongrass-Thai basil emulsion. ($46.00) Blackened Redfish: This dish pairs a redfish with a chorizo-sunchoke hash, hominy, Florida sweet corn, and a red pepper rouille. ($48.00)

This dish pairs a redfish with a chorizo-sunchoke hash, hominy, Florida sweet corn, and a red pepper rouille. ($48.00) Plancha-Seared Scallops & Parisian Gnocchi: An indulgent mix of English peas, Tasso ham, and a truffled Meyer lemon cream. ($52.00)

An indulgent mix of English peas, Tasso ham, and a truffled Meyer lemon cream. ($52.00) Gulf Shrimp Bucatini: Served with house-made bucatini pasta, roasted tomatoes, savoy spinach, and a basil pistou. ($42.00)

Served with house-made bucatini pasta, roasted tomatoes, savoy spinach, and a basil pistou. ($42.00) 12-oz Prime New York Strip Steak: Paired with potato mash, roasted rainbow vegetables, and a red wine demi-glace. ($59.00)

Paired with potato mash, roasted rainbow vegetables, and a red wine demi-glace. ($59.00) Surf & Turf: A sumptuous combination of 7oz. filet mignon and a butter-poached lobster tail, served with potato mash, roasted rainbow vegetables, and a red wine demi-glace. ($87.00)

A sumptuous combination of 7oz. filet mignon and a butter-poached lobster tail, served with potato mash, roasted rainbow vegetables, and a red wine demi-glace. ($87.00) Dry-aged Pork Rib-Eye Chop: Served with goat cheese-potato pavé, turnips, fig jus, and onion jam. ($46.00)

Served with goat cheese-potato pavé, turnips, fig jus, and onion jam. ($46.00) Roasted Vegetable Paella: A plant-based option with market vegetables, cannellini beans, preserved artichoke, and charred Meyer lemon. ($34.00)

Something Extra: Enhancements & Sides

Add something extra to your main course, or indulge in a standalone side:

Enhancements: Choose from butter poached lobster tail ($31.00), pan-seared scallops ($21.00), or grilled gulf shrimp ($15.00).

Choose from butter poached lobster tail ($31.00), pan-seared scallops ($21.00), or grilled gulf shrimp ($15.00). Sides: Your choices range from sweet-and-sour Brussels sprouts ($11.00), wild mushroom risotto ($12.00), to “loaded” mashed potatoes ($14.00).

Sweet Endings: Desserts

End your dining experience on a sweet note:

Almond-crusted Cheesecake: Topped with a Lambert cherry sauce and Chantilly. ($16.00)

Topped with a Lambert cherry sauce and Chantilly. ($16.00) Hazelnut-Chocolate Bar: A plant-based dessert featuring a chocolate sponge, cassis, and ganache. ($14.00)

A plant-based dessert featuring a chocolate sponge, cassis, and ganache. ($14.00) Berry Pavlova: Served with a yuzu cremeux and anglaise. ($14.00)

Served with a yuzu cremeux and anglaise. ($14.00) Pineapple Bavarois: Paired with shortbread and a blackberry-buttermilk ice cream. ($15.00)

This review is designed to guide you through your culinary journey, with Seven Sea Lagoon views, at Narcoossee’s. Enjoy your culinary adventure, and let us know about your favorite dishes at the newly renovated classic restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.