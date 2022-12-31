15 Best New Hotels To Visit Around The World In 2023

Ring in the new year at some of the newest and most exotic hotels around the world. Travel has rebounded to unprecedented levels. People are eager to take advantage of credits they have been saving for the past few years. General managers, travel experts and travel agents/advisors are encouraging people to book early if they want to get the best deal for 2023 travel. These luxurious, high-end accommodations, opened in 2022 or coming soon in 2023, should be at the top of your bucket list. Where will you go first?

Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama

Panama City is flush with luxury hotels, but few are located in the old town. Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama is within a historic building in the “casco viejo,” but still close to the city’s more modern tourist sights and dining options. Such guests as Queen Elizabeth II and Charles Lindbergh have stayed here. The property is also famous for its starring role in a James Bond movie. The guest rooms showcase old-fashioned glamor to fit in with this historic neighborhood.

NUMU, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

NUMU, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, is a new boutique option in San Miguel de Allende’s charming town center, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Come for the historic landmarks, world-famous Mexican cuisine and nearby Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel cathedral, but stay for the rooftop pool and craft cocktails. It’s the perfect treat after a day of exploring.

Waldorf Astoria Cancun

If sprawling resorts are more your style, Cancun has a new high-end luxury property in the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Cancun. Only 15 minutes from the international airport, but a world away from the hubbub of the busiest attractions, this is the ideal weekend getaway. Beachfront pools, panoramic guest room balconies and a spa combining Mayan culture techniques with modern treatments prove to be the perfect siren call.

Four Seasons Nashville

In the SoBro neighborhood of downtown Nashville, this new luxury hotel is the latest entrant to The Music City’s hospitality scene. Within walking distance of the popular tourist areas, Four Seasons Nashville offers beautiful guest rooms with subtle musical design touches and panoramic city views.

Nobu Atlanta

Foodies visiting Atlanta should make a beeline for the new Nobu Atlanta, part of the celebrated global hotel chain. Not only are the guest rooms luxurious, but the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool is sure to be a winner in the warmer months. In the chic Buckhead area of town and part of Phipps Plaza, the hotel is a destination in itself.

The Ned Doha

Part members club, part luxury hotel, the new Ned Doha is within the city’s former Ministry of Interior close to the waterfront and popular tourist attractions. Designers took a 1970s luxury approach to the hotel to match the architecture. What they came up with is a strikingly chic and different resort for the Qatari capital. An outdoor swimming pool, comprehensive health club and spa are also part of the redesign of this historic building.

Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, Maldives

Part of The Leading Hotels of the World group, this luxury newcomer to the Maldives has 80 overwater and beach villas. The Raa Atoll resort, with more than 17 acres on a private island, is all-inclusive. With five restaurants and numerous bars, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa has something for everyone including a lavish spa and one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives.

The Anam Mui Ne

It’s no secret that Vietnam has incredible luxury at prices half that of other parts of the world. Untouched beaches and amazing food add to the excitement, and The Anam Mui Ne’s arrival onto the scene is the perfect time to visit. The Indochine design of this southeastern Vietnam resort shows off local woodwork, handicrafts, statues and art. It’s more than just a resort. This is a total immersion in Vietnamese culture that will make you want to return over and over.

AYANA Segara Bali

Part of the larger AYANA Estate in Jimbaran, this new resort is an extension of AYANA with numerous swimming pools and spa amenities. Guest rooms at AYANA Segara Bali here have both indoor and outdoor spaces and beautiful views. The restaurant Mediterranean-themed menus and the newest rooftop bar use ingredients from the resort’s own organic garden.

Mandarin Oriental Palace Luzern

Luzern now has a new top hotel within a historic Belle Époque landmark building. From the brand with world-famous Asian hospitality, Mandarin Oriental Palace Luzern has lake-view guest rooms, a holistic spa, palatial meeting areas, and best of all, convenience to the charming Swiss city’s famous bridge and surrounding shopping areas.

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Hotel

Fresh from a complete renovation, Anantara is bringing its southeast Asian resort name to Europe, most recently to the Italian capital. Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Hotel sits in the middle of the city on Piazza della Repubblica is a historic and palatial building. Inside, the glamorous accommodations and public areas create the perfect home base for a visit to Rome. But it’s the rooftop terrace and swimming pool that steals the show.

Thompson Madrid

Part of Hyatt’s luxury and design focus, Thompson Hotels has made its Spanish debut in Madrid. Not far from Puerta del Sol and the city’s most famous art museums, Thompson Madrid wows with its modern design within a historic building. Many of the rooms have balconies with panoramic views of the city’s skyline. The rooftop bar has quickly catapulted to one of the see-and-be-seen evening terraces in town.

Six Senses Crans-Montana

Champagne skiing, relaxation in the Six Senses Spa and 300 days of Swiss Alps sunshine will be the big draw when Six Senses Crans-Montana opens in early 2023. Blending Swiss chalet design with modern and contemporary interiors will bring a new style of luxury to the mountaintops. Ski fans should book one of the Terrace rooms with balconies facing the final turn of the Chetzeron slope run.

Emerald Zanzibar Resort & Spa

Along Matemwe’s Muyuni Beach, Emerald Zanzibar Resort & Spa is another of The Leading Hotels of the World’s new all-inclusive properties giving guests plenty of delicious food and drinks in paradise. Views of Mnemba Island are beautiful. Then, there’s the sparkling coastline providing plenty of opportunity for watersports or relaxation, your choice.

Nobu Hotel Marrakech

Nobu Hotels has been on an opening spree choosing iconic locations for its foodie-favored properties. In the city’s Hivernage district and steps from the souk and famous city walls, Nobu Hotel Marrakech is one of the latest openings with 71 rooms and suites. Indoor and outdoor pools plus a lavish spa are in place for guests to relax after a day of shopping. Be sure to book early for a dinner reservation. This property is sure to make a big splash with its 2023 opening.