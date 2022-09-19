[Vid] A Preview of Sheraton Centre Toronto’s 50th Anniversary — With Golden Updates

For 50 years, the four-star Sheraton Centre Toronto property has been perfectly placed for a lively city adventure.

Located in the beating heart of Toronto, the Sheraton Centre is popular as it is within walking distance of parks, restaurants, businesses, and sightseeing. It’s even directly across the street from the energetic Nathan Phillips Park with its instagrammable Toronto signage and frequent festivals.

But with the impending golden milestone, Sheraton has given its 43 floors a facelift, completely remodeling and reimagining gathering spaces — including new restaurants and a breathtaking Club space to welcome new and returning guests. And the revitalization has Sheraton Centre Toronto absolutely fabulous at 50!

Since the Sheraton Centre Toronto opened on October 16, 1972, it has been the largest Sheraton hotel in Canada, and its size and offerings are powerful, but not overwhelming.

Rooms are spacious and inviting with super comfortable Sheraton signature beds, ergonomic workstations, and large windows with views of downtown. Artwork and décor has been thoughtfully included to connect guests to the city.

On the lobby level, the new 43 Down delivers curated classics and hand-crafted cocktails. There’s also an interior garden on this level complete with a soothing waterfall and fascinating apiary.

The third floor is where the fitness center and a renovated pool are located.

The Sheraton Centre Toronto boasts the city’s largest indoor/outdoor pool, but many don’t know that the hotel also has over a dozen poolside cabana rooms. Staying on this level offers a special resort-like experience in the middle of the city!

And guests with the most elevated tastes will likely enjoy spending some leisure time on high — at the Sheraton Centre Toronto’s redesigned 43rd level Club Lounge, which offers elegant and invigorating beverages and bites alongside unparalleled views of the entirety of The Six.

What’s more, the hotel remains joined to important city spots — like Union Station, Toronto City Hall, and the Eaton Shopping Centre — via a 16-mile underground network that connects guests seamlessly to their rooms and the hotel’s new modern gathering spaces.

Sounds like a “golden” opportunity to visit Toronto! And of course the Sheraton wants to celebrates its 50th Anniversary with you. But in addition to taking advantage of its Golden Package at special pricing all year, the 43-floor hotel is also providing the chance for you to elevate and commemorate your own major milestone. Sheraton Centre Toronto’s Golden Moments Package includes a reception for up to 30 guests, an event photographer, and a premium suite.