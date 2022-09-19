Pursuitist
Daily Dream Home: Naples Meets West Indies With This Luxe $31M Estate
Daily Dream Home: Naples Meets West Indies With This Luxe $31M Estate
Daily Dream Home: Naples Meets West Indies With This Luxe $31M Estate

McLean Rob­bins is a Wash­ing­ton, D.C.-based lux­ury travel advisor and…

Located in Naples’ coveted Port Royal neighborhood, 3675 Gordon Drive, a Sotheby’s exclusive, is poised to delight potential homeowners. Positioned on Champney Bay, the 6 bedroom, 7 bath home, currently listed at $31 million, is a luxury showpiece that has been freshly renovated to offer a resort ambiance with residential comforts.

Boasting wide water views and a overlooking a protected preserve, the home was originally built in 2006 by renowned architect Jeff Harrell, the exceptional 8,000-square-foot estate recently underwent an extensive near two-year renovation in collaboration with the award-winning Knauf-Koenig Group and Bethany O’Neill Interior Design.

Completed in June 2022, the residence showcases modern and thoughtful touches, like Gaggenau appliances, a steam shower in the owner’ suite, and a private guesthouse with kitchenette for long-term guests or staff.  The home has been freshly updated top-to-bottom including electrical, exterior lighting, and a new roof.

The tropical resort-inspired outdoor space is complete with a shimmering pool, koi pond and multiple terraces made for gracious gatherings. A rare and secluded sandy beach cove offers a sanctuary overlooking the bay. Just moments from Gordon Pass, the new, private boat dock with lift provides direct access to the Gulf. Ideal for an auto enthusiast’s treasured collection, the home is equipped with a nine-car garage.

Situated in one of Naples’ most prominent communities, this property is also eligible for immediate membership in the exclusive Port Royal Club, located directly on the Gulf of Mexico. With 425 feet of sugar-sand beach, club amenities include concierge service, formal and informal dining, tennis and state-of-the-art fitness center, spa and Olympic-size beachfront pool. In addition to the club, owners are minutes from the renowned restaurants, art galleries and boutiques of Fifth Avenue South.

Looks like a great next place for a family, doesn’t it?

McLean Rob­bins is a Wash­ing­ton, D.C.-based lux­ury travel advisor and the owner of Lily Pond Luxury. She writes reg­u­larly for Forbes Travel Guide, BRIDES, Robb Report, and many more. She's always look­ing for unique roundups, trend sto­ries, and infor­ma­tion on hotel and resort open­ings and devel­op­ments world­wide.

