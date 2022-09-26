[Vid] FALL for Greenville: A Weekend of Flavor and More to Explore

Get ready for a southern smorgasbord!

Greenville, South Carolina gears up each October for its annual weekend full of flavor and fun — Fall for Greenville — which includes multiple days and nights of tastings, drinks, and musical performances, and the 41st iteration of the gourmet event will be taking place October 14-16, 2022 in the heart of Greenville’s downtown.

This foodie festival is where you can taste a delicious dozen of the best things to eat in Greenville all in one place. Local favorites, food trucks, and even famous James Beard nominated chefs serve up their signature dishes while rocking out to free performances from more than 70 bands.

Pursuitist was honored to have judged the 40th anniversary festival’s Silver Spoon Competition, and we’d go back for more of champion Papi’s Al Pastor Tacos any day! But in addition to all of the tempting tastes, Fall for Greenville is also the perfect time to explore some of the other great experiences this charming walkable town has to offer.

From nature hikes in Falls Park to approachable art presented for you along the banks of the Reedy River, historic personalities to pose with, literary hubs to peruse, and even an old-time emporium, Greenville — yeah, THAT Greenville, has something for everyone to love.

Here are five fun explorations between bites or while you settle your stomach:

Walk to a waterfall.

Reedy River Falls is most spectacular from a view atop Liberty Bridge, the only single suspension bridge like it in the Western Hemisphere. Stroll the park’s 36 acres, feed the ducks, or even happen upon a pop-up play in this park, but don’t miss the rush of the waterfall from the unique overhead vantage point.

Self-guide an Art Tour.

On weekends, galleries bring pieces outdoors along the banks of the Reedy River, but any day of the week you can take in art that has been thoughtfully placed in public locations and offered via an interactive online map. Don’t miss notable works like “Rose Crystal Tower” by Dale Chihuly or Yuri Suzuki’s “Transformation.”

“Meet” Statesman-in-Statue Poinsett.

Yes, he discovered the flower named in his honor, but in addition to loving poinsettias, Joel Poinsett also loved Greenville — rumor has it the Congressman, Secretary of War, and first minister to Mexico visited every summer. Take in the city from his perch, casually hanging out in front of his namesake hotel.

Read All About It.

Housed in the former Greenville County Courthouse, M. Judson, the city’s literary and social hub smack in the middle of downtown, pairs pageturners with pours (coffee and wine, too!) as well as frequent author signings. You never know who you may run into here!

Shop for Souvenirs.

Downtown Greenville is as much a foodie destination as a place for shoppers to peruse to their heart’s delight. Clothing stores, flower shops, craft artisans, and even an old-time emporium Mast General Store may tempt you with a little — or a lot — of something to pack into your suitcase to take home as a memory of your magical time in Greenville.