Top 5 Best Luxury Carry-On Suitcases
Top 5 Best Luxury Carry-On Suitcases

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

When you travel, you not only want to travel in style, but have a carry-on bag that is durable, innovative, comfortable, and long-lasting. If you are looking for the top 5 best luxury carry-on suitcases, here are the best from our travel experts at Pursuitist:

 

suitcase

RIMOWA 

As the world’s first-ever polycarbonate suitcase, this piece of innovative art is designed and engineered in Germany with high-tech functionality since 1898, making it one of the best carry-on suitcases. Strong, durable, and lightweight, with trolley-spinner, Patented Multiwheel® wheels, and stageless telescoping handle, this bag is so easy to maneuver through crowded airports, long-lasting, and ultra-lightweight. Classic cabin starting at $1,190.

 

 

 

woman with suitcase

ROAM

If you are looking for a completely customizable carry-on suitcase, this is the one for you. Created by a team of experts along with one of the founders of TUMI Luggage, ROAM is the end result of years of experience in the industry. Comes in 2 carry-on sizes, The Jaunt ($495) and The Jaunt XL. Sleek, stylish, and truly luxurious, ROAM is a one-of-a-kind bag made in the USA with design details sure to please; ultra-lightweight, 100% virgin Polycarbonate shell, telescoping handle with 4 height settings, ergonomic handle grip, water-repellent zipper, and ball bearing wheels. The interior compression system is designed for overall maximum efficiency, with a color combo choice of 11 distinct colors. From $525. Also read: The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is…

 

 

luggage

AWAY 

Made of lightweight hard shell aluminum,  this bag is sleek enough to check into a 5-star hotel, yet tough enough to handle the wear and tear of baggage handlers. Distinct features include 360° spinner wheels, a signature interior compression system, and a hidden laundry bag for easy packing. Comes in silver or black, with a limited lifetime warranty. $575.

 

 

suitcase

LOUIS VUITTON 

The Louis Vuitton rolling luggage has been redesigned and reimagined by industrial designer Marc Newson, making this new take on the traditional bag more this lightweight, with a 4-wheeled carry-on and a sturdy, leather embossed handle. A new discreet TSA lock  The completely flat interior is perfect for shorter trips with mesh lining and cowhide leather trim.

Every detail exudes innovation and lightness: from the discreet new TSA lock to the most comfortable wheels ever designed by Louis Vuitton. Travel in style with your Horizon 50, ideal for shorter trips. Starting at $2,940 for the Horizon 50.

 

suitcase

MONTBLANC TROLLEY CABIN LUGGAGE

Made in Italy, this high-performance, lightweight polycarbonate features aluminum trim, soft leather detailing, jacquard lining with a hexagonal motif, and a leather handle designed with style and comfort in mind. The spacious compartment for clothes features adjustable straps and zip closure, one large flat zipped pocket, a compartment for clothes with zip closure, one medium and two small flat zipped pockets, and a business card pocket. The luggage tag can be personalized, and an embedded TSA lock will keep your possessions safe. From $810.

 

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

