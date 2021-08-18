The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is...

The Jaunt XL from ROAM, the completely customizable carry-on, is our favorite new luxury suitcase. Not only is stylish and personalized, it is tough, spacious, sleek & truly luxurious. From the creators of the TUMI brand, ROAM will soon become your favorite new luxury suitcase.

Pursuitist just returned from Four Seasons Nevis, where we brought along our personalized new Jaunt XL from ROAM. It was the perfect size, easily fitting in the overhead compartment while not being too small. It was durable, stylish and offered great control while zipping through airports and catching connecting flights.

It is a wonderful piece of carry-on luggage and one that I’ll be bringing along on future trips. It’s a high-quality bag that’s fun to use in addition to being a delight to look at. With endless options of customization and personalized color, the ROAM Jaunt XL suitcase is perfect.

From the minds of Charlie Clifford, the founder of luggage brand Tumi, and Larry Lein, Tumi’s former executive vice president, ROAM knows a thing or two about the design and quality of luxury suitcases.

You’ll feel it in the fit and finish, including the ultra-smooth, ultra-quiet glide of top-grade wheels and the precision of the four-height telescoping handle engineered to minimize side-to-side wiggle.

With 5 easy steps online, you can create your very own luxury ROAM suitcase in minutes. Featuring world-class materials, they assemble it by hand in their U.S. factory and ship it to you in as little as one business day. It couldn’t be simpler!

Roam offers four sizes of luggage that range in price from $450 to $550: The Jaunt (carry-on size), The Jaunt XL (wide carry-on), The Journey (medium checked bag), and The Globetrotter (large checked bag). Each bag is made with 100% virgin U.S. polycarbonate, a lightweight but sturdy material that wards off scratches and dents.

And that’s our review of the ROAM Jaunt XL suitcase, our favorite new luxury carry-on bag.