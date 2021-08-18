Pursuitist
Now Reading
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is…
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
5 NYC Patios in SoHo for People Watching
Top 5 Sports Events for August (2021)
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is...
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is…
The Opening of One of the Largest Casinos in Las Vegas
A First Look Inside the New JW Marriott Charlotte
The Top 5 Most Expensive Cocktails in the World
Visit to Cognac, France, with Hennessy
Top 5 Best Universities In The World
The $800 Millionaire Cocktail at The Pearl
The Best Fall Foliage Road Trips
Top 6 Smart Home Gym Equipment Systems
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises
An Interview with Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises

The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is…

by
The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is...

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for…

The Jaunt XL from ROAM, the completely customizable carry-on, is our favorite new luxury suitcase. Not only is stylish and personalized, it is tough, spacious, sleek & truly luxurious. From the creators of the TUMI brand, ROAM will soon become your favorite new luxury suitcase.

Pursuitist just returned from Four Seasons Nevis, where we brought along our personalized new Jaunt XL from ROAM. It was the perfect size, easily fitting in the overhead compartment while not being too small. It was durable, stylish and offered great control while zipping through airports and catching connecting flights.

The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is...

It is a wonderful piece of carry-on luggage and one that I’ll be bringing along on future trips. It’s a high-quality bag that’s fun to use in addition to being a delight to look at. With endless options of customization and personalized color, the ROAM Jaunt XL suitcase is perfect.

From the minds of Charlie Clifford, the founder of luggage brand Tumi, and Larry Lein, Tumi’s former executive vice president, ROAM knows a thing or two about the design and quality of luxury suitcases.

You’ll feel it in the fit and finish, including the ultra-smooth, ultra-quiet glide of top-grade wheels and the precision of the four-height telescoping handle engineered to minimize side-to-side wiggle.

With 5 easy steps online, you can create your very own luxury ROAM suitcase in minutes. Featuring world-class materials, they assemble it by hand in their U.S. factory and ship it to you in as little as one business day. It couldn’t be simpler!

See Also
5 Brand New Places in NYC to Visit This Summer

Roam offers four sizes of luggage that range in price from $450 to $550: The Jaunt (carry-on size), The Jaunt XL (wide carry-on), The Journey (medium checked bag), and The Globetrotter (large checked bag). Each bag is made with 100% virgin U.S. polycarbonate, a lightweight but sturdy material that wards off scratches and dents.

And that’s our review of the ROAM Jaunt XL suitcase, our favorite new luxury carry-on bag.

Tags

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for Pursuitist, and a contributing writer to USA Today, Business Insider — and the on-air host of Travel Tuesday on Live at 4 CBS. He is an award-winning luxury marketing veteran, writer, a frequent speaker at luxury and interactive marketing conferences and a pioneer in web publishing. USA Today has named him one of the “Top 10 Luxury Travel Bloggers” — and Madison Magazine honored him as one of the “Top 20 Most Influential People in Madison.”

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top