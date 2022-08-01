Top 6 Luxury Carry-On Suitcases

When you travel, you not only want to travel in style, but have a carry-on bag that is durable, innovative, comfortable, and long-lasting. If you are looking for the top 5 best luxury carry-on suitcases, here are the best from our travel experts at Pursuitist:

RIMOWA

As the world’s first-ever polycarbonate suitcase, this piece of innovative art is designed and engineered in Germany with high-tech functionality since 1898, making it one of the best carry-on suitcases. Strong, durable, and lightweight, with trolley-spinner, Patented Multiwheel® wheels, and stageless telescoping handle, this bag is so easy to maneuver through crowded airports, long-lasting, and ultra-lightweight. Classic cabin starting at $1,190.

ROAM

If you are looking for a completely customizable carry-on suitcase, this is the one for you. Created by a team of experts along with one of the founders of TUMI Luggage, ROAM is the end result of years of experience in the industry. Comes in 2 carry-on sizes, The Jaunt ($495) and The Jaunt XL. Sleek, stylish, and truly luxurious, ROAM is a one-of-a-kind bag made in the USA with design details sure to please; ultra-lightweight, 100% virgin Polycarbonate shell, telescoping handle with 4 height settings, ergonomic handle grip, water-repellent zipper, and ball bearing wheels. The interior compression system is designed for overall maximum efficiency, with a color combo choice of 11 distinct colors. From $525. Also read: The Best New Luxury Carry-On Suitcase Is…

AWAY

Made of lightweight hard shell aluminum, this bag is sleek enough to check into a 5-star hotel, yet tough enough to handle the wear and tear of baggage handlers. Distinct features include 360° spinner wheels, a signature interior compression system, and a hidden laundry bag for easy packing. Comes in silver or black, with a limited lifetime warranty. $575.

LOUIS VUITTON

The Louis Vuitton rolling luggage has been redesigned and reimagined by industrial designer Marc Newson, making this new take on the traditional bag more this lightweight, with a 4-wheeled carry-on and a sturdy, leather embossed handle. A new discreet TSA lock The completely flat interior is perfect for shorter trips with mesh lining and cowhide leather trim.

Every detail exudes innovation and lightness: from the discreet new TSA lock to the most comfortable wheels ever designed by Louis Vuitton. Travel in style with your Horizon 50, ideal for shorter trips. Starting at $2,940 for the Horizon 50.

MONTBLANC TROLLEY CABIN LUGGAGE

Made in Italy, this high-performance, lightweight polycarbonate features aluminum trim, soft leather detailing, jacquard lining with a hexagonal motif, and a leather handle designed with style and comfort in mind. The spacious compartment for clothes features adjustable straps and zip closure, one large flat zipped pocket, a compartment for clothes with zip closure, one medium and two small flat zipped pockets, and a business card pocket. The luggage tag can be personalized, and an embedded TSA lock will keep your possessions safe. From $810.

NOMATIC Carry On Classic

If you are looking for a virtually indestructible case made with durable polycarbonate that is a master of organization, this is for you. With magnetic compression straps, silent Hinomoto wheels, and TSA locking YKK zippers, this sleek case weighs in at just 7.46 pounds. $399.