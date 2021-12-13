NYC Brunch Spots: 5 Decadent Spots to Try

NYC is known for its brunch spots, and we rounded up the most decadent dishes to try this winter. From lobster to caviar to truffle, we have it all covered!

Cathédrale at Moxy East Village

This trendy downtown French-Mediterranean restaurant is officially open for brunch and offers a Potato Chip Omelette, decadently topped with Kaluga Caviar and Crème Fraîche priced at a deal for only $27. Pair with a brunch cocktail like the Matcha Made in Heaven (Rhum Clément Coconut Vodka, Oat Milk, Matcha) or LES Cold Brew (Real McCoy 12yr Rum, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Espresso, Cardamaro, Aztec Chocolate Bitters). Brunch at Cathédrale is every Saturday & Sunday from 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM.

Burger & Lobster

You really can’t go wrong with a place that serves up burgers and lobsters, but how about a Lobster Benedict ($24) or a Lobster Bacon Egg Sandwich on a Toasted Brioche Roll, topped with lobster, crisp bacon and scrambled eggs served with lemon aioli, arugula and finished with salad and fries ($23)? If you are really in the mood for lobster, why not just go with the Original Lobster $(34) and get 1.25 lb of whole lobster, grilled or steamed with clarified or lemon and garlic butter sauce that will melt in your mouth. Brunch at Burger & Lobster is every Saturday & Sunday from 12:30pM – 3:30PM.

Dowling’s at The Carlyle

If anyone knows luxury, it’s the iconic Carlyle Hotel. The newly opening restaurant Dowling’s at The Carlyle is under the helm of former 21 Club Executive Chef Sylvain Delpique, and the brunch menu doesn’t disappoint. Featuring so many luxury food items it’s hard to list them all; Lobster Bisque ($24), Prime Rib ($52), Truffle Fries ($20), and Wagyu Skirt Steak and Eggs ($42). Don’t miss out on the decadent brunch cocktails, like the Jam Drop Martini ($28) or the Brunch Punch for Two ($41).

Sadelle’s

Quite the popular downtown brunch spot, Sadelle’s knows how to do brunch right. From Lobster Benedict to a substantial fish menu to top your bagel your options are extensive. Feeling super decadent? Try the Sadelle’s Seafood Tower ($125) or add Caviar to any dish you want ($25/$65), soft scrambled eggs ($37/$80), or a latke royal ($41/$79).

Caviar Russe

A mainstay caviar purveyor and restaurant, Caviar Russe has been awarded a Michelin Star for seven years running. Brunch is served on Sunday from 12-4 pm, and guests have the option to choose from The Bar or The Dining Room. The Bar serves up several options of caviar, chilled seafood, and bite like Foie Gras Bonbons, Lobster Rolls, and Iberico ham. The Dining Room offers more caviar, classics, or a tasting menu featuring more Foie Gras, Miyazaki-Wagyu, and King Crab.