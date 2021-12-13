Pursuitist
Now Reading
NYC Brunch Spots: 5 Decadent Spots to Try
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Ashley Brewer
The Overhead Compartment with Ashley Brewer
“Wild, The Legendary Horses of Sable Island” by world-renowned photographer Drew Doggett
Photographer Drew Doggett’s New Book Reveals The Wild and Legendary Horses of Sable Island
ship
5 Reasons to Sail Aboard the New Enchanted Princess
ship
5 Reasons to Sail on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady
NYC Brunch Spots: 5 Decadent Spots to Try
5 Reasons to Try Black Tap
Cocktails at Home: Cosmos You Need for a SATC Viewing Party
The Ultimate NYE Experiences in NYC
Luxury for Less: Designer Gifts for Her Under $200
6 Ways Clean Beauty Will Change How We Look in 2022
Armagnac Spiced Pears From Château Lassègue
Have an Eco-Friendly Day in Miami Like Adrian Grenier

NYC Brunch Spots: 5 Decadent Spots to Try

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

NYC is known for its brunch spots, and we rounded up the most decadent dishes to try this winter. From lobster to caviar to truffle, we have it all covered!

 

eggs

Cathédrale at Moxy East Village

This trendy downtown French-Mediterranean restaurant is officially open for brunch and offers a Potato Chip Omelette, decadently topped with Kaluga Caviar and Crème Fraîche priced at a deal for only $27. Pair with a brunch cocktail like the  Matcha Made in Heaven (Rhum Clément Coconut Vodka, Oat Milk, Matcha) or LES Cold Brew (Real McCoy 12yr Rum, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Espresso, Cardamaro, Aztec Chocolate Bitters). Brunch at Cathédrale is every Saturday & Sunday from 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM.

lobster benedict

Burger & Lobster 

You really can’t go wrong with a place that serves up burgers and lobsters, but how about a Lobster Benedict ($24) or a Lobster Bacon Egg Sandwich on a Toasted Brioche Roll, topped with lobster, crisp bacon and scrambled eggs served with lemon aioli, arugula and finished with salad and fries ($23)? If you are really in the mood for lobster, why not just go with the Original Lobster $(34) and get 1.25 lb of whole lobster, grilled or steamed with clarified or lemon and garlic butter sauce that will melt in your mouth. Brunch at Burger & Lobster is every Saturday & Sunday from 12:30pM – 3:30PM.

 

restaurant

Dowling’s at The Carlyle

If anyone knows luxury, it’s the iconic Carlyle Hotel. The newly opening restaurant Dowling’s at The Carlyle is under the helm of former 21 Club Executive Chef Sylvain Delpique, and the brunch menu doesn’t disappoint. Featuring so many luxury food items it’s hard to list them all; Lobster Bisque ($24), Prime Rib ($52), Truffle Fries ($20),  and Wagyu Skirt Steak and Eggs ($42). Don’t miss out on the decadent brunch cocktails, like the Jam Drop Martini ($28) or the Brunch Punch for Two ($41).

 

See Also
Rolls-Royce Unveils First Fully Electric Car
Rolls-Royce Unveils First Fully Electric Car

bagels and salmon

Sadelle’s 

Quite the popular downtown brunch spot, Sadelle’s knows how to do brunch right. From Lobster Benedict to a substantial fish menu to top your bagel your options are extensive. Feeling super decadent? Try the Sadelle’s Seafood Tower ($125) or add Caviar to any dish you want ($25/$65), soft scrambled eggs ($37/$80), or a latke royal ($41/$79).

 

dish

Caviar Russe 

A mainstay caviar purveyor and restaurant, Caviar Russe has been awarded a Michelin Star for seven years running. Brunch is served on Sunday from 12-4 pm, and guests have the option to choose from The Bar or The Dining Room. The Bar serves up several options of caviar, chilled seafood, and bite like Foie Gras Bonbons, Lobster Rolls, and Iberico ham. The Dining Room offers more caviar, classics, or a tasting menu featuring more Foie Gras, Miyazaki-Wagyu, and King Crab.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top