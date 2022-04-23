Miami’s Top Suites for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 takes Miami on Sunday, May 8th, and the 2022 Miami Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race that will be held at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix and the fifth round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. If you are headed to this exclusive race, here are our favorite luxe suites:

Faena Suite at Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Faena Hotel Miami Beach is set on a gorgeous stretch of pristine white sand beach, and the 169 rooms suites and 13 penthouse residences have all the Art Deco glamour of the 1950s.

The 4,515 sq. ft. Faena Suite showcases panoramic ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows, a color palette of reds and blues alongside lush velvet and bold prints, and four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, furnished oceanfront balconies, a full kitchen, and an elegant living room.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach is also in an exclusive partnership with Red Bull for the Formula 1 race and will be the official Red Bull Guest House for Miami’s Formula 1 Grand Prix from May 5 – 9 2022. Guests who book four nights or more in a Premier Oceanfront One-Bedroom Suite or higher will enjoy access to specially curated events, DJ performances, and access to the official Red Bull Hospitality Suite offering the best views of the track.

Lanai Oceanfront King Suite at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is known for glamour, allure, and luxe amenities. Located on Miami Beach, the hotel is zen-like with spacious and warm ocean color palettes throughout the hotel. The 1,100 sq ft Lanai Oceanfront King Suite is the perfect indoor/outdoor accommodation for the traveler seeking luxury, stunning views, and light-filled space . The expansive balcony provides an outdoor escape, and the spacious living areas and magnificent amenities include a full marble bathroom with plush terry robes to a large living and dining space ideal for entertaining and relaxing to the divine standalone tub, no detail has been overlooked.

Palace Suite at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

The stunning Palace Suite located on the 23rd floor of course offers panromantic views from four 210 sq ft balconies—three with chaise lounges, the other with a dining table for 10—accessible via sliding glass doors that let in ample daylight.

The 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom suite boasts an expansive living area boasting marble floors, a sleek table that seats four, as well as two large sofas. A well-equipped kitchenette and a glass dining table that can host meals for eight guests under modern pendant lights. State-of-the-art technology includes a wall-mounted 50-inch flat-screen TV in each living room and bedroom and a tablet that controls temperature, lighting, shades, and music. All guests have access to St. Regis’s signature butler service.