Win a Stay at the Omni Berkshire Place Flavor Suite
Win a Stay at the Omni Berkshire Place Flavor Suite
Win a Stay at the Omni Berkshire Place Flavor Suite

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 McCormick has partnered with luxury hotel Omni Berkshire Place to launch the whimsical pop-up Flavor Suite, a 1,000-square foot space turned into a multisensory destination with interactive interior design and delicious amenities.

 

 

Upon arrival in the suite, guests will find the living area transformed with intricate textiles and bold colors inspired by Egypt and India, both rich with culinary histories. Check out the “Time Out Minibar” in the corner which plays with creative ingredients to create craft cocktails and mocktails.

 

 

On the way to the bedroom, grab a global snack from the edible wall, or pin your next adventure on the calendar.

 

When you enter the bedroom, you are greeted with an ice cream bed with dessert-inspired pillows and a one-of-a-kind scratch and sniff headboard, that will ensure sweet dreams. If not, just reach over to the retro “Sundae Service” phone that delivers ice cream on-demand with unexpected global toppings.

 

Anyone craving the Flavor Suite experience can enter the sweepstakes beginning April 26, 2022, until May 10, 2022, through McCormick’s Flavor Maker App, available on iOS and Android.*

