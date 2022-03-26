Luxe Weekend Getaways: The Rockaway Hotel

If you are looking to escape the concrete of New York City for a breath of fresh air and a luxe weekend getaway, a mere 13 miles away is the largest urban beach in North America and the brand new The Rockaway Hotel .

Opened on September 4th,2020 The Rockaway Hotel + Spa was voted as TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice for 2021, and for good reason. Located steps away from the only designated surfing beach within New York City limits, the hotel is a true destination getaway. With 85,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for year-round visits, the hotel features 61 guest rooms and suites, an outdoor pool area, a rooftop bar, a full-service spa, and four restaurants. The history and aesthetics of the area were taken into consideration when building the hotel, keeping with the surfside, beach bungalow feel. Around the property you will find materials of teak, linen, wool, and rattan next to backdrops of dusty blue and rose- the ultimate connection to nature and relaxation.

With a focus on wellness and ecology, the hotel’s healthy programming provides a daily schedule of yoga, mediation, fitness, and more by renowned practitioners. For those seeking adventure, The Rockaway Hotel + Spa has partnered with Locals Surf School to offer a one-day Winter Surf & Stay retreat throughout the year.