Cocktails at Home: Low-ABV Espresso Martini

No- and low-alcoholic cocktail options are trending, and we have a delicious recipe from Ritual Zero Proof to enhance your cocktail ritual.

As the first American-made non-alcoholic spirit that is crafted of all-natural botanicals, the liquid has the flavor and burn of a classic spirit, but without the alcohol or calories. Ritual’s Gin, Whiskey, Tequila, and Rum Spirit Alternatives are made for anyone who’s looking to celebrate a little differently.

Espresso Martini

Low-ABV

1.5 oz. Ritual Gin Alternative

2 oz. coffee liqueur

0.5 oz. espresso

0.25 oz. simple syrup

Coffee beans

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Pour into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans.