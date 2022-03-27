Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Low-ABV Espresso Martini
Cocktails at Home: Low-ABV Espresso Martini
Cocktails at Home: Low-ABV Espresso Martini

No- and low-alcoholic cocktail options are trending, and we have a delicious recipe from Ritual Zero Proof to enhance your cocktail ritual.

As the first American-made non-alcoholic spirit that is crafted of all-natural botanicals, the liquid has the flavor and burn of a classic spirit, but without the alcohol or calories. Ritual’s Gin, Whiskey, Tequila, and Rum Spirit Alternatives are made for anyone who’s looking to celebrate a little differently.

 

Espresso Martini

Low-ABV

1.5 oz. Ritual Gin Alternative

2 oz. coffee liqueur

0.5 oz. espresso

0.25 oz. simple syrup

Coffee beans

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Pour into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

