First Look: The Aster Private Club & Hotel in the Heart of Hollywood

Hollywood will soon have a new private member’s club that combines the sophistication of a luxury boutique hotel with the diverse programming of a cabaret lounge, restaurants, bars, screening room, and multiple health and wellness spaces. Hoping to develop “a fellowship of innovators, artists, and dynamos,” The Aster will open in June 2022 near the Hollywood and Vine intersection, a stone’s throw from Capitol Records, Gower Studios and Netflix.

Named after a flower native to Los Angeles, The Aster is conceived as an adults-only members’ club and all-suite hotel for multihyphenates — without following strict members-only protocols. The hotel and restaurants will be open to non-members, to create a more diverse array of guests and experiences. Members will have exclusive access to entertainment including rare performances and new talent in comedy, cuisine, education, wellness, fitness, and art.

All 35 suites average 700 square feet and include workspaces and sitting areas to appeal to creatives. The Aster plans to stress personalized service so members can work, play, and stay long or short-term. Amenities include a swimming pool, lounges, workspaces, recording studio, and a 7,200 square foot rooftop space with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and Downtown Los Angeles.

The project is the first members’ club offering from Salt Hotels, which has four other properties including Hotel Greystone in Miami, and Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York.