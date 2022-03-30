Pursuitist
Now Reading
Long Live Rock at Hotel Ziggy on L.A.’s Legendary Sunset Strip
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Picture-Perfect Harcourt Paris Suite
Long Live Rock at Hotel Ziggy on L.A.’s Legendary Sunset Strip
First Look: The Aster Private Club & Hotel in the Heart of Hollywood
Cocktails at Home: Low-ABV Espresso Martini
Luxe Weekend Getaways: The Rockaway Hotel + Spa
Wines We Love for Hostess Gifts This Spring
Stella McCartney Outfits the World’s Best Dressed Football Team
5 Powerhouse Women Demand Attention in Their DG
The Best Rewards App To Earn Free Gift Cards & Save Money
The Best Rewards App To Earn Free Gift Cards & Save Money
Discovering the Best of Greater Palm Springs at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells
The Coolest Bars in Downtown NYC Right Now
Cocktails at Home: Beautiful Cocktail Edition

Long Live Rock at Hotel Ziggy on L.A.’s Legendary Sunset Strip

by

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

Rock ‘n’ roll is once again in the limelight on the legendary Sunset Strip at Hotel Ziggy.

Directly next door to the Mondrian and just down the street from the Whisky-a-Go-Go, Viper Room, and the high-rise that used to be the “Riot House” (infamous for the antics of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and others), the polite Grafton has been reborn as a living, breathing rock ‘n’ roll hotel.

Inviting music fans to “come as you are,” the lively Hotel Ziggy lobby is a great hangout, fusing the check-in desk with a cocktail lounge, pizza joint, and live music venue. A record player behind the front desk fills the communal space with music spanning every progressive genre. A retractable glass garage door partitions one end of the lobby, creating a versatile music venue called Backbeat, which books local musicians. The largest saltwater pool in West Hollywood will also act as a musical stage with live DJs.

A bank of vinyl and decoupaged walls celebrate musicians past and present. A closer look reveals memorabilia such as framed legal documents arguing lawsuits between musicians, producers, and streamers. It amusingly stirs the pot by asking the musical question, “Who really owns the music?”

“What better location than the Sunset Strip to celebrate the rebellious spirit of norm-breaking musicians who have changed how we live?” said Jon Bortz, Chief Hotel Imagineer at Pebblebrook Hotels. “Hotel Ziggy is located right down the street from the former sites of two world-famous music destinations: Tower Records and House of Blues. As these and other icons are now gone, a legacy here needs to be remembered. We push boundaries with our hotels, and we certainly did that with Ziggy.”

See Also
Ritz-Carlton-San-Francisco review
Ritz-Carlton San Francisco Review

Conceptualized by award-winning Dawson Design Associates, decor highlights include powerful street murals that wrap the front exterior, the courtyard surrounding the pool, and the main lobby spaces. A comfortable and informal mix of modern and vintage furniture sits on top of rustic hardwood floors and worn oriental area rugs, creating a chill vibe.

In alignment with its “free the music” mantra, Hotel Ziggy offers guests access to the Shred Shed which includes electric and acoustic guitars, amps, records, record players, Walkmans, and backpacks to borrow and experiment with to create their own rock moment on the Strip.

Tags

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top