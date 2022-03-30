Long Live Rock at Hotel Ziggy on L.A.’s Legendary Sunset Strip

Rock ‘n’ roll is once again in the limelight on the legendary Sunset Strip at Hotel Ziggy.

Directly next door to the Mondrian and just down the street from the Whisky-a-Go-Go, Viper Room, and the high-rise that used to be the “Riot House” (infamous for the antics of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and others), the polite Grafton has been reborn as a living, breathing rock ‘n’ roll hotel.

Inviting music fans to “come as you are,” the lively Hotel Ziggy lobby is a great hangout, fusing the check-in desk with a cocktail lounge, pizza joint, and live music venue. A record player behind the front desk fills the communal space with music spanning every progressive genre. A retractable glass garage door partitions one end of the lobby, creating a versatile music venue called Backbeat, which books local musicians. The largest saltwater pool in West Hollywood will also act as a musical stage with live DJs.

A bank of vinyl and decoupaged walls celebrate musicians past and present. A closer look reveals memorabilia such as framed legal documents arguing lawsuits between musicians, producers, and streamers. It amusingly stirs the pot by asking the musical question, “Who really owns the music?”

“What better location than the Sunset Strip to celebrate the rebellious spirit of norm-breaking musicians who have changed how we live?” said Jon Bortz, Chief Hotel Imagineer at Pebblebrook Hotels. “Hotel Ziggy is located right down the street from the former sites of two world-famous music destinations: Tower Records and House of Blues. As these and other icons are now gone, a legacy here needs to be remembered. We push boundaries with our hotels, and we certainly did that with Ziggy.”

Conceptualized by award-winning Dawson Design Associates, decor highlights include powerful street murals that wrap the front exterior, the courtyard surrounding the pool, and the main lobby spaces. A comfortable and informal mix of modern and vintage furniture sits on top of rustic hardwood floors and worn oriental area rugs, creating a chill vibe.

In alignment with its “free the music” mantra, Hotel Ziggy offers guests access to the Shred Shed which includes electric and acoustic guitars, amps, records, record players, Walkmans, and backpacks to borrow and experiment with to create their own rock moment on the Strip.