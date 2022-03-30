Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Picture-Perfect Harcourt Paris Suite

Perched next to the Arc de Triomphe, the newly refurbished Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet is one of the most prestigious addresses in Paris. And for art photography aficionados and well-heeled Instagrammers alike, the esteemed hotel has a special treat — the glamorous Harcourt Paris Suite with views over the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées.

Styled to resemble a Parisian apartment, this 2,200 square-foot suite features two bedrooms, multiple bathrooms with a private steam room, a dressing studio, dining room with a kitchen, a fitness center, office and library, and a private terrace overlooking the courtyard.

To make the experience even more memorable, individuals who book the Harcourt experience receive a photography session with the acclaimed Studio Harcourt, complete with hair and makeup. Studio Harcourt is the Parisian photography studio founded in 1933 by Cosette Harcourt. In 1934, she joined forces with the Lacroix brothers and Robert Ricci, son of Nina Ricci, to found the Harcourt studio, famous worldwide for its glamorous black-and-white photographs of movie stars, celebrities, and Paris’ moneyed gentry.

The Harcourt experience also includes a bounty of privileges and services: complimentary roundtrip airport or train station transfer with a private hostess, complimentary breakfast throughout the stay, one Prestige spa treatment per guest, dinner for two (in suite, at Fouquet’s Paris or at Le Joy), access to Spa Diane Barrièr’s swimming pool, aqua circuit, sauna and steam rooms, complimentary laundry, and dry-cleaning service, and 24/7 concierge and butler services.