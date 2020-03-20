As social distancing increases around the world in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fashion world is laying low. Here’s how the top supermodels are handling staying at home during the Coronavirus Outbreak.

Emily Ratajkowski has been documenting her social distancing experience via Instagram with her 25.7 million followers. Sharing a photo of herself at home with her husband and dog, she said: “Finished Love Is Blind (um, wow), ate two frozen pizzas w/ ranch, made calls from bed & took family selfies. Day one of working from home.”

Kaia Gerber and her friend Tommy Dorfman have been using their time in self-isolation to get creative with makeup. In an Instagram post showing the duo sporting statement lipstick and colourful eyeshadow, Dorfman said: “Getting decent at makeup during this time! good to have hobbies and loved ones and family while quarantining.”

Staying in is the new going out, and no one proves it better than Elsa Hosk, who took to Instagram to share snaps of herself all dolled up in a striped mini dress and turquoise kitten heels, posing in her chic marble bathroom.

Supermodel and new mom Ashley Graham is using social distancing policies to spend quality time with her husband and newborn son, but she also appealed to her social media followers to take care of their mental health.

“I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac,” she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check in and take care of your mental health.”

She added: “I believe it’s important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other,” and sent her virtual support and thanks to people who don’t have the option of working from home, as well as healthcare workers. “We’re all in this together, so in the spirit of “love thy neighbour” let’s lead with love and kindness,” she concluded.

Miranda Kerr appears to be using the quiet time to catch up on her reading. The model posted a photo of herself stretching out in bed with a book across her chest, alongside the caption: “Please stay safe everyone. Sending love and prayers to all.”