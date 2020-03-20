Social distancing means changing your beauty salon plans, but it doesn’t have to mean canceling pampering altogether. While it is a little harder to visit to your favorite salon, thankfully, there are certain beauty products that make it possible to feel just as indulged while staying in. We collected some of the best at-home face masks, which you can order online, to treat your complexion while staying at home during the Corononavirus Outbreak.

Enjoy a relaxing DIY beauty treatment with the below face masks:

If it’s stress relief you’re after, look no further than Bioré’s Rose Quartz and Charcoal Stress Relief Clay Mask, which promises to “rinse away stress” and eliminate impurities. The mask’s formula includes natural charcoal to draw out impurities from the complexion, as well as rose quartz, in a nod to the “love crystal” and its association with the concepts of self-love and care.

biore.com

Fatigue and stress can weigh heavily on the delicate skin around your eyes, but the Foreo Under-Eye Massager aims to help diminish the appearance of dark circles and bags. The Foreo Luna Fofo facial brush uses smart technology to cleanse your skin. It pairs with an app on your phone to track and respond to internal and external factors that may affect skin health, according to the brand.

foreo.com

Florence by Mills, the beauty brand founded by Millie Bobby Brown, promises “chill, happy skin” with its new Better Together Peel Off Mask Duo. The mini masks comprise ‘Mind Glowing,’ which contains charcoal and witch hazel to clarify and reset the complexion, and ‘Low-Key Calming,’ which soothes the skin via a combination of vitamins, antioxidants and water lily extract.

florencebymills.com

The Body Shop’s new Hemp Overnight Nourishing Rescue Mask promises to hydrate your skin while you sleep, thanks to a nourishing combination of Community Trade Hemp Seed Oil and Community Trade Organic Aloe Vera. Brush it on at night before bedtime, leave it for 5-10 minutes and massage into the skin, removing any excess product with a tissue. Replenished skin awaits in the morning.

thebodyshop.com