Good news for those cooking at home instead of dining out: you can now follow along with Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura on his new ‘Kitchen Quarantine’ series on Instagram.

To inspire people around the world who are making more home-cooked meals, the master chef has recently launched a live cooking show on his Instagram called ‘Kitchen Quarantine.’

In compliance with the Italian lockdown due to the Coronavirus Outbreak, Bottura closed his Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena and has been quarantined with his family.

For his fans around the world, including those in neighboring Spain and France, which are likewise under lockdown, Bottura started filming a live Instagram cooking show of his family dinners, teaching viewers what they can cook at home during the quarantine.

Every night at 8 pm CET, with the help of his son, daughter and wife Lara, the chef whips up easy recipes for the at-home cook like Thai green curry, salad and boiled meat, and tortellini in panna (cream).

Though past livestreams are no longer available on his Instagram channel, Fine Dining Lovers has preserved some of the shows on YouTube.

Follow at https://www.instagram.com/massimobottura/ on IGTV.