Four Seasons Announces Naviva, the Retreat of Your Dreams
Four Seasons Announces Naviva, the Retreat of Your Dreams

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

In late 2022, the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts will be opening innovative Naviva, an expansion of the existing Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita.

The resort on the Pacific shores of the Riviera Nayarit will offer a variety of wellbeing experiences focused on highly customizable itineraries led by personal guides, sustainable design and programming inspired by the nature and history of Mexico.

 

Some of the wellness activities include a cliffside yoga pavilion, custom treatments featuring local ingredients, the farm-to-table open-air restaurant, Copal, and more.

 

Guests will stay in one of  15 luxury butterfly-shaped tents that were purposefully placed in the hillsides of the lush forests of the Riviera Nayarit with views of the Pacific Ocean, inspired by the idea of naturaleza viva, or “live naturally”, an environment created so that guests can feel close to nature and connect with the land, sea, other guests, and themselves. Each tent has expansive decks, private pools and outdoor gardens.

 

 

“The Naviva Resort will be an exceptional retreat for those seeking highly individualized service, curated wellness experiences and artful culinary offerings that reflect the culture and character of Mexico,” says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “This is an ambitious and innovative new project for our brand, with every detail focused on the wellbeing of the guests, the sustainability of the design and the celebration of the destination.”

 

True to its origins, the resort’s sustainable, low-impact sanctuary will feature sustainable elements including solar panels, efficient water systems, natural drainage, electric vehicles, upcycled artwork, and locally sourced products, materials, produce, and ingredients. Other features include an expansive pool, access to a secluded beach, spa pods that offer customizable treatments featuring products made from local ingredients, a cliffside yoga pavilion, and an outdoor gym. Guests will also have full access to Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, including the restaurant and bar offerings, additional spa and fitness facilities, and beach and pool access.

 

The Naviva Resort is perfect for anyone looking to relax, rejuvenate and revive their spirit in true transformational journey.  

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

