Cocktails at Home: National Espresso Martini Day

- 45ml Vodka
- 15ml Hazelnut liquor (Frangelico)
- 15ml Fortified wine (Martini Rosso)
- 3 ml Pandam
- 1 shot of espresso
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 5grs Piloncillo
- 1.25 oz Kástra Elión
- .75 oz Mr Black
- .75 oz Cold brew
- .25 oz Simple syrup
Method:
Shake, double strain. Garnish with an espresso bean. Pour in glass, garnish with an espresso bean.
Hazelnut Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- .5 oz Ph Hazelnut Syrup
- 1 1/3 oz Vodka
- .5 oz Kahlua
- 1 oz Cold Brew Concentrate or Espresso
Method:
Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into your favorite glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans or finely grated dark chocolate. Enjoy!
Low- ABV Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Ritual Gin Alternative
2 oz. coffee liqueur
0.5 oz. espresso
0.25 oz. simple syrup
Coffee beans
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Pour into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans.
Mexican Espresso Martini
- 1oz Kahlúa
- 1oz JAJA Reposado Tequila
- 1oz Espresso Coffee (Cold)
Method:
Fill a shaker with ice. Add 1 part tequila, 1 part Kahlúa coffee liqueur, and 1 part espresso. Shake the ingredients together for 15 – 20 seconds, to create a velvety foam. Strain into a chilled martini or cocktail glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans, for good luck.
Cold Brew Martini
Gerber Group – New York City, New York
Gerber Group properties Mr. Purple, The Campbell, The Crown, Daphne, and Nearly Ninth are known for their famed Cold Brew Martini, and it will be available at all New York properties for National Espresso Martini Day. Guest will also guests will also receive a complimentary bag of dark chocolate-covered espresso beans when they order an espresso martini. If you can’t make it to one of the properties, make sure to try one at home:
- 2oz Absolute Elyx
- 1.5oz Aficionado Cold Brew
- .5oz Khalua
- .5oz Demerara
Method:
Combine in a shaker, shake, strain into a coup glass, and garnish with espresso beans.