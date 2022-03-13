Cocktails at Home: National Espresso Martini Day

Looking for a fabulous cocktail for National Espresso Martini Day? We found our favorites using some of the best ingredients from around the world. Check out our favorite recipes here:

Lxitia Cocktail

From The W Punta de Mita, Created by mixologist Joshua Tepotzotlán

Ingredients:

45ml Vodka

15ml Hazelnut liquor (Frangelico)

15ml Fortified wine (Martini Rosso)

3 ml Pandam

1 shot of espresso

1 cinnamon stick

5grs Piloncillo

Method:

Mix the shot of espresso together with the cinnamon and sweeten with the piloncillo until there is a very sweet concentrated mixture similar to that of a pot of coffee. Mix all the ingredients in the shaker the espresso, vodka, martini Rosso and Frangelico. Shake the shaker vigorously to mix the ingredients well and achieve a foamy consistency in the drink. Serve in a tall glass and double strain. For the decoration, mix a few drops of pandam with Frangelico, and with the help of a dropper, pour them on the top of the cocktail, accompanying it with a small cinnamon stick simulating a stirrer.

Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Kástra Elión

.75 oz Mr Black

.75 oz Cold brew

.25 oz Simple syrup Method: Shake, double strain. Garnish with an espresso bean. Pour in glass, garnish with an espresso bean.

Hazelnut Espresso Martini Ingredients: .5 oz Ph Hazelnut Syrup

1 1/3 oz Vodka

.5 oz Kahlua

1 oz Cold Brew Concentrate or Espresso Method: Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into your favorite glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans or finely grated dark chocolate. Enjoy!

Low- ABV Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Ritual Gin Alternative

2 oz. coffee liqueur

0.5 oz. espresso

0.25 oz. simple syrup

Coffee beans

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Pour into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans.

Mexican Espresso Martini

1oz Kahlúa

1oz JAJA Reposado Tequila

1oz Espresso Coffee (Cold)

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice. Add 1 part tequila, 1 part Kahlúa coffee liqueur, and 1 part espresso. Shake the ingredients together for 15 – 20 seconds, to create a velvety foam. Strain into a chilled martini or cocktail glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans, for good luck.

Cold Brew Martini

Gerber Group – New York City, New York

Gerber Group properties Mr. Purple, The Campbell, The Crown, Daphne, and Nearly Ninth are known for their famed Cold Brew Martini, and it will be available at all New York properties for National Espresso Martini Day. Guest will also guests will also receive a complimentary bag of dark chocolate-covered espresso beans when they order an espresso martini. If you can’t make it to one of the properties, make sure to try one at home:

2oz Absolute Elyx

1.5oz Aficionado Cold Brew

.5oz Khalua

.5oz Demerara

Method:

Combine in a shaker, shake, strain into a coup glass, and garnish with espresso beans.