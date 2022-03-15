NYC East Village Bars Come Together to Support Ukraine

The East Village in New York City is coming together this Friday, March 18, from 4-7 PM, to support Ukraine.

Neighborhood haunts The Gray Mare, Slainté, Cooper’s (both locations), and Jungle Bird will host special happy hours in support of Ukraine.

In partnership with Tanteo Tequila, each location will offer a different specialty cocktail to guests, and all cocktail proceeds from each location will be donated to Revived Soldiers Ukraine – a charity specifically chosen by the teams’ Maintenance Director, who is from Ukraine.