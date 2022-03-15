Pursuitist
Now Reading
NYC East Village Bars Come Together to Support Ukraine
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Pursuitist Luxury Best Luxury Blog
St. Patrick-Approved Irish Whiskeys to Savor All Year Long
NYC East Village Bars Come Together to Support Ukraine
Cocktails at Home: National Espresso Martini Day
5 Perfect Places for Happy Hour in NYC
Top 5 Reasons To Visit Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus
Four Seasons Announces Naviva, the Retreat of Your Dreams
Cocktails at Home: Girl Scout Cookie Edition
Cocktails at Home: A Tailor’s Highball
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
The otherworldly food and cocktails served aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will make you join the Dark Side
Cocktails At Home: T-16 Skyhopper From Oga’s Cantina
Cocktails At Home: T-16 Skyhopper From Oga’s Cantina
aerial resort view
5 Reasons to visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
resort
Top 5 Reasons To Visit ME Cabo

NYC East Village Bars Come Together to Support Ukraine

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

The East Village in New York City is coming together this Friday, March 18, from 4-7 PM, to support Ukraine.

 

Neighborhood haunts The Gray MareSlaintéCooper’s (both locations), and Jungle Bird will host special happy hours in support of Ukraine.

 

See Also
Pursuitist Q&A with Maria Zec, General Manager of The Peninsula Chicago
Pursuitist Q&A with Maria Zec, General Manager of The Peninsula Chicago

In partnership with Tanteo Tequila, each location will offer a different specialty cocktail to guests, and all cocktail proceeds from each location will be donated to Revived Soldiers Ukraine – a charity specifically chosen by the teams’ Maintenance Director, who is from Ukraine.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top