Pursuitist
Now Reading
Exotic Gins from Around the World to Celebrate World Gin Day
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Exotic Gins from Around the World to Celebrate World Gin Day
Cocktails at Home: Sloe Plum Fizz 
Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in NYC
Stylish Sips for Dad This Father’s Day
Eve Lom Pop-Up in New York
Eve Lom Pop-Up Comes to Soho
2023 Lexus RX – Exclusive First Look
5 Questions with Chef Ashley Rath of Saint Theo’s
How to Celebrate National Rosé Day!
Dolce & Gabbana Becomes Sustainable and Moves Away From Furs
5 Chic New Places to Try in NYC Right Now
The 5 Best Bottles for Your Home Bar This Spring
Sleep in a Whimsical Fairytale Suite This Summer

Exotic Gins from Around the World to Celebrate World Gin Day

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

World Gin Day is coming up on June 11th, and what better way to celebrate than with a classic cocktail or a refreshing G & T? Here are a few of our favorite new gins:

 

 

Gray Whale Gin 

This consciously crafted spirit is corn-based and gluten-free and perfect for sipping in a cocktail.   Made with six sustainably sourced botanicals that can be found along the gray whale’s 12,000-mile migration path, Gray Whale Gin also gives back to the community with a partnership with Oceana- the world’s largest organization for ocean conservation.

 

 

 

OHIO: Four Peel Gin

Brand new, cool refreshing citrus-forward Four Peel Gin won the double-platinum medal at last year’s ASCOT Awards and a gold medal this spring at SIP, bringing a new spin to the popular gin category. A contemporary style, barrel aged gin, this can be enjoyed in place of gin, bourbon or on its own.

See Also
Summer Survival Pack: 5 Must-Have Travel Items

ITALY: Portofino Dry Gin

This newly launched Italian gin from romantic Portofino, Italy is made using a combination of traditional and innovative methods. An old Italian copper pot still is used to distill local liqueur and grappa, but state-of-the-art technology is used to produce vacuum distillation which preserves the aromas of the botanicals. Portofino Dry Gin features 21 botanicals, including organically grown Juniper, lemon, lavender, rosemary, marjoram, sage, iris and rose.

 

INDIA: Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

This exotic, beautiful black bottle with a hint of gold is a perfect example of luxury and the extraordinary rise of South Asian gins. While maintaining the standard juniper notes, Jaisalmer sources botanicals from across India, with interesting notes of Vetiver, cubeb pepper, lemongrass, and Darjeeling green tea.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top