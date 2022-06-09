Exotic Gins from Around the World to Celebrate World Gin Day

World Gin Day is coming up on June 11th, and what better way to celebrate than with a classic cocktail or a refreshing G & T? Here are a few of our favorite new gins:

Gray Whale Gin

This consciously crafted spirit is corn-based and gluten-free and perfect for sipping in a cocktail. Made with six sustainably sourced botanicals that can be found along the gray whale’s 12,000-mile migration path, Gray Whale Gin also gives back to the community with a partnership with Oceana- the world’s largest organization for ocean conservation.

OHIO: Four Peel Gin

Brand new, cool refreshing citrus-forward Four Peel Gin won the double-platinum medal at last year’s ASCOT Awards and a gold medal this spring at SIP, bringing a new spin to the popular gin category. A contemporary style, barrel aged gin, this can be enjoyed in place of gin, bourbon or on its own.

ITALY: Portofino Dry Gin

This newly launched Italian gin from romantic Portofino, Italy is made using a combination of traditional and innovative methods. An old Italian copper pot still is used to distill local liqueur and grappa, but state-of-the-art technology is used to produce vacuum distillation which preserves the aromas of the botanicals. Portofino Dry Gin features 21 botanicals, including organically grown Juniper, lemon, lavender, rosemary, marjoram, sage, iris and rose.

INDIA: Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

This exotic, beautiful black bottle with a hint of gold is a perfect example of luxury and the extraordinary rise of South Asian gins. While maintaining the standard juniper notes, Jaisalmer sources botanicals from across India, with interesting notes of Vetiver, cubeb pepper, lemongrass, and Darjeeling green tea.