If you are looking for something different, yet refreshing and light, Kenta Goto of Bar Goto Niban has you covered. This simple cocktail delivers flavor and complexity with just 3 simple ingredients.

SLOE PLUM FIZZ

By Kenta Goto for Bar Goto Niban

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Sloe Gin (Fords)

3/4 oz Japanese Plum Liqueur (Choya)

4 oz Water (Carbonated in-house)

METHOD:

Combine Sloe Gin, Japanese Plum Liqueur, and Carbonated Water

Pour into glass

GLASS:

Collins Glass

Enjoy!