This Atlanta Presidential Suite is a Grand Slam Hit

VIP experiences at the country’s best ballparks are a dime (or, rather, thousands of dollars) a dozen. Private boxes, club houses, seat catering, and other grandstand perks are now as commonplace as, well, gameday hot dogs.

For a truly unique experience, baseball fans in Atlanta can watch live Brave games from select guestrooms and the rooftop pool at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta.

But it’s the Georgia hotel’s Presidential Suite that hits a grand slam with a private terrace overlooking the action on the field next door. The open-air perch is perfect for intimate gatherings, and even invites spectators play their own ball games on the terrace’s ping pong table, and roast their own hot dogs on the fire feature. While the exclusive outdoor lounge, adjacent living room and dining room are ideal for a posh, VIP sports-day experience, the suite has an amenity that can’t be beat: a view of the ballpark from the bathroom’s freestanding bathtub. Those lucky enough to book the Presidential Suite during Atlanta Braves home games score overnight homeruns to remember.

The Omni Hotel at The Battery also has a baseball package https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/atlanta-battery/specials/see-truist that includes breakfast, valet parking, nightly turndown service with milk and cookies, and tickets for a behind-the-scenes tour of Truist Park’s press box, dugout, Hope & Will’s Sandlot, the Braves Clubhouse Store, and more.