How to Celebrate New York City PRIDE in Style

The New York City PRIDE Parade with be happening on Sunday, June 26th, and we have rounded up the most stylish ways to celebrate. With the programming returning to in-person for the first time since the pandemic, the parade will start at 12pm at 25th Street and 5th Ave., travel past the Stonewall National Monument and the New York City AIDS Memorial, and end in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Ave. Here are our favorite events along the way:

Pre-Game at Bar Calico

Experience Pride Parade Pregame with DJ Timo Weiland at Bar Calico in Freehand Hotel on Sunday, June 26 from 11 am-3 pm. The event is open to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis, with an open bar from 11 am to 1 pm and specialty drinks from Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea and Community Vodka. Perrier and Velour Medical will be hosting a complimentary revitalization station, providing guests with refreshing mineral water and B12 vitamin shots, for ultimate energy.

Sip sultry cocktails for charity at Burger & Lobster

Burger & Lobster is serving up PRIDE with its new Pours for Pride menu starting Wednesday, June 15, and going through the end of the month. With an amazing cocktail menu year-round under the watch of Juan Lopez, Burger & Lobster teamed up with award-winning Mixologist Fanny Chu and food influencer The Grubfather Sal DiBenedetto on three specialty PRIDE cocktails (Let’s Have a Kiki Colada, Queer as a Cucumber, and Dancing Queen). $1 of each cocktail purchased will be donated to the Hetrick Martin-Institute, a New York City-based non-profit organization devoted to serving the needs of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or questioning youth between the ages of 13 and 24, and their families.

Dance the night away at Watermark

Watermark will be transforming Pier 15 into Pride On The Pier “Glow-Fest” on June 25th at 11:00 pm. Dance to the beats of a rotating lineup of DJs with views of the Brooklyn Bridge. The event will feature glow-go dancers, illuminated cocktails, rainbow margaritas, and endless rosé. Doors open at 11 pm, walk-ins are welcome or make reservations here.

Sip at The Standard

The Standard -has teamed up with Chambord to create the “Say Gay” cocktail, a refreshing drink made with Chambord, lime juice, mint syrup, vodka and topped with bubbly. Proceeds from the cocktail will benefit PFLAG, the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

Take a staycation at The Rockaway Hotel + Spa

If a weekend getaway is more your speed, head to nearby Rockaway Beach and catch the third annual Pride Drag Brunch hosted by Rocaway’s Ginger Ladd on Sunday, June 26th at 12:00 pm with multiple performances throughout the day by @dreamabelleofficial, @chaserunaway, @mysteremelkiki, @jae_jeter, and @themisterladd as the emcee. The show is open to guests of all ages, and VIP tickets are available and include bottomless mimosas and bloody marys as well as a pre-show private reception with the entertainers. Tickets start at $20 and are available here.