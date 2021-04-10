Pursuitist
Drink Wine With NFL’s Darren Woodson and Tyler Clutts
Drink Wine With NFL’s Darren Woodson and Tyler Clutts

by

The pandemic has made virtual tastings all the rage, but how about wine tasting with former Dallas Cowboys Darren Woodson and Tyler Clutts for a good cause? Participate IN PERSON  or VIRTUALLY, while raising money for the C5 Youth Foundation of Texas.

 

The event will be hosted by In Good Taste founder Joe Welch, and will start with a guided tasting through the eight free-spirited wines in the Wild Child flight. Then, Darren and Tyler will chat all things draft and share behind-the-scenes stories from their very different journeys – from Darren being drafted right out of college and being named an All-Pro to Tyler’s wilder ride going undrafted and playing in the CFL, AFL, and UFL before signing as a free agent. Lastly, participate in a Q&A session.

 

 

DETAILS:

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 7PM-9 PM CST

Wild Child tasting flight (8 mini bottles)

20% of proceeds will be donated to the C5 Youth Foundation of Texas

$250 – VIP in Person (30 person MAX) in Dallas  – includes Wild Child Flight of wines (8 mini bottles)

$99 – Zoom participation – includes Wild Child Flight of wines (8 mini bottles)!

Learn more at: https://ingoodtaste.com/pages/nfl-draft-wine-with-darren-woodson

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

