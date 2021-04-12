Ultimate Peace and Privacy Await at the Estate at Kingsmill

Peace and privacy await at this private vacation estate overlooking the James River. The Estate at Kingsmill is a 7,000 square foot mansion estate originally built for the Busch Family.

On a spectacular bluff located within the gated, manicured grounds of Kingsmill Resort near Williamsburg, Virginia, the Estate recently underwent a $3 million renaissance to become a unique luxury rental for discerning vacationers.

Eight can sleep more than comfortably in the Estate’s four bedrooms — each a master suite — featuring a spacious King bed and spa-like bathroom with a deep soaking tub. And for ultimate privacy, no two bedrooms share a wall… or a floor.

Inside, guests will find panoramic views of the James River through walls of moveable glass leading out to an expanded patio with private heated infinity pool and hot tub.

During the stay, guests have access to a private chef, two luxury SUVs, and two customized golf carts. There can also be an Estate Coordinator available to arrange resort entertainment like private jet skis, private spa services, personal shopping, laundry service, personalized music selections and curated menus.

But if you want to make meals for yourself, just off the patio, a breathtaking chef-inspired kitchen awaits, complete with Wolf Appliances and a massive marble kitchen island that serves as an ideal gathering spot.

The grand living room sits at the center of the Estate’s open floor plan, making this a prime choice to host a special family reunion, milestone celebration, golf or spa getaway, or even an executive retreat.

In addition to the luxury amenities, the Estate at Kingsmill offer guests the rare opportunity to experience both the sunrise and the sunset from the same location, gazing over the majestic and historic James River.