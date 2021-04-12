Pursuitist
Now Reading
Ultimate Peace and Privacy Await at the Estate at Kingsmill
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep Charity Program Honors Black Jockeys
5 Things to Know About CBD Cigarettes
Ultimate Peace and Privacy Await at the Estate at Kingsmill
Drink Wine With NFL’s Darren Woodson and Tyler Clutts
Cocktails at Home: Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita
How To Visit Every National Park In Your Bucket List
Five Features to Look for in a Reliable Security System
Facing Facts: Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Michael Newman Offers Straight Talk on the Dream of Overseas Makeovers and the Realities of Medical Tourism
Boatcation Revolutionizes the World of International Boat Chartering
5 Things to Know about the New Ritz-Carlton, Maldives
More Of The Good Things In Life : Old Bull Lee The Best Shorts Of Summer
Daily Dream Home: Million Dollar Listing’s SERHANT Brings Rare New Build UES Townhome to Market for $18.8 Million

Ultimate Peace and Privacy Await at the Estate at Kingsmill

by

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial…

Peace and privacy await at this private vacation estate overlooking the James River. The Estate at Kingsmill is a 7,000 square foot mansion estate originally built for the Busch Family.

On a spectacular bluff located within the gated, manicured grounds of Kingsmill Resort near Williamsburg, Virginia, the Estate recently underwent a $3 million renaissance to become a unique luxury rental for discerning vacationers.

Eight can sleep more than comfortably in the Estate’s four bedrooms — each a master suite — featuring a spacious King bed and spa-like bathroom with a deep soaking tub. And for ultimate privacy, no two bedrooms share a wall… or a floor.

Inside, guests will find panoramic views of the James River through walls of moveable glass leading out to an expanded patio with private heated infinity pool and hot tub.

During the stay, guests have access to a private chef, two luxury SUVs, and two customized golf carts.  There can also be an Estate Coordinator available to arrange resort entertainment like private jet skis, private spa services, personal shopping, laundry service, personalized music selections and curated menus.

See Also
Top 5 Things To Do in the Winter Wonderland of Charlevoix That You’ll Never Forget

But if you want to make meals for yourself, just off the patio, a breathtaking chef-inspired kitchen awaits, complete with Wolf Appliances and a massive marble kitchen island that serves as an ideal gathering spot.

The grand living room sits at the center of the Estate’s open floor plan, making this a prime choice to host a special family reunion, milestone celebration, golf or spa getaway, or even an executive retreat.

In addition to the luxury amenities, the Estate at Kingsmill offer guests the rare opportunity to experience both the sunrise and the sunset from the same location, gazing over the majestic and historic James River.

Tags

Kate Michael is a Writer, Emcee, On-Camera Host and Fashion/Commercial Model. Follow her at @kstreetkate

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top