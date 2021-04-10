Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep Charity Program Honors Black Jockeys

Every year, Woodford Reserve participates in the $1,000 Mint Julep™ charity program, this year honoring the Black jockeys who dominated horse racing in its early years. Jockeys were considered the first pro professional athletes in America — winning 15 of the early Kentucky Derby’s before being pushed out of the sport by racism and segregation.

“The jockeys played a significant role in horse racing that many people know little about,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris said. “It’s time to honor them and their legacies. They each exemplified love for the sport and the pursuit of excellence, despite the inequality and injustice they faced throughout their lives and careers.”

100 julep cups are for sale at woodfordreservemintjulep.com. The cups were designed and hand engraved by From the Vault jeweler in Louisville. Cups numbered 1-11 are gold-plated and sell for $2,500 each, and cups 12-100 are silver-plated and sell for $1,000. Each cup is engraved with the name of one Black jockey and the year or years they won the Derby.

Each comes in a bespoke purse designed by Louisville artist Albert Shumake — and each cup is cradled in decorative silk designed by Louisville artist Gwendolyn Kelly. Kelly’s custom pattern is the “four-man clover,” representing the interconnected network of support and strength among Black jockeys, trainers, and groomsmen.

Proceeds from this year’s cup sales benefit the Project to Protect African-American Turf History. The non-profit organization, based in Kentucky, has been working for more than a decade to tell the history of the Black jockeys.

Due to the pandemic, the cups will be mailed directly to consumers, along with most of the ingredients to make the Cherries and Cream mint julep. Cherries and cream were common ingredients for a Derby Day menu in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

CHERRIES & CREAM JULEP

The cherries and cream julep is inspired by the Derby Day menus of the late 1800s and early 1900s when Black jockeys won the race. Vanilla bean pods represent the cream.

2 OZ. WOODFORD RESERVE KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON

.5 OZ. CHERRY JUICE

HALF A VANILLA BEAN POD (CUT INTO SMALL SEGMENTS)

1 TSP. POWDERED SUGAR

MINT SPRIG, CHERRY, AND VANILLA BEAN POD FOR GARNISH

CRUSHED ICE

In the julep cup, add .5 oz cherry juice. Add half a vanilla bean pod cut into small segments. Add 1 tsp. of powdered sugar. Muddle or mix together. Add crushed ice to 2/3 of the cup. Add 2 oz of Woodford Reserve. Top off the cup with crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig, real cherry, and vanilla bean pod.