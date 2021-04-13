Daily Dream Home – Elementi: Asking $65 Million or Bitcoin for Purchase

McLean Robbins is a Washington, D.C.-based luxury lifestyle writer specializing…
You know bitcoin has gone mainstream when it’s now considered an acceptable method of payment for your next mansion. That’s exactly the case with Elementi, a new Beverly Hills home in the private enclave of Trousdale Estates, currently on the market for $65 million or its bitcoin equivalent. Designed by Luxford Group (Michael Chen) and SAOTA Architects and co-listed by Chen and Compass’ Adam Rosenfeld, the home is on just over a half-acre, but sits at an impressive 18,000 square feet of living space.
Inspired by a journey through Big Sur, the home’s entry and exterior is set to emulate an experience traveling over an iconic bridge where a cascading waterfall is revealed as you get closer to it and flows down under the bridge into the Pacific Ocean. Upon crossing entirely over the bridge and passing through a mysterious mountainside tunnel you exit and immediately experience the beauty and wide-open views of the ocean and sunset. The architectural elements and design of the home was drawn from inspirations encountered during Chen’s travels around the world.
The front entrance and entryway of the home, which features a floating marble bridge-like entrance that leads up to a towering front door, is just the start of the surprises that await within. Once inside, you’ll enjoy panoramic views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. The home features a 20-foot ledge stone water wall that cascades from the exterior moat, passes through the suspended main-level dining room that is suspended over a lower courtyard, and fills the area down below that surrounds and nourishes a 150-year-old, 15-foot-tall ancient olive tree imported from Tuscany.
There’s room for family and friends, too. The home offers seven bedrooms plus a spectacular master quarter that cantilevers over the balcony. It’s the only house in the Trousdale Estates that has a permitted daylight basement and only one of few houses in Trousdale that has a ½ length Olympic size swimming lane integrated into the pool.
Other features include a 2000 bottle wine cellar, a wellness center & gym, an office, and a home theater.
This is making us really regret not investing in crypto earlier.
