Daily Dream Home – Elementi: Asking $65 Million or Bitcoin for Purchase

The front entrance and entryway of the home, which features a floating marble bridge-like entrance that leads up to a towering front door, is just the start of the surprises that await within. Once inside, you’ll enjoy panoramic views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. The home features a 20-foot ledge stone water wall that cascades from the exterior moat, passes through the suspended main-level dining room that is suspended over a lower courtyard, and fills the area down below that surrounds and nourishes a 150-year-old, 15-foot-tall ancient olive tree imported from Tuscany.

There’s room for family and friends, too. The home offers seven bedrooms plus a spectacular master quarter that cantilevers over the balcony. It’s the only house in the Trousdale Estates that has a permitted daylight basement and only one of few houses in Trousdale that has a ½ length Olympic size swimming lane integrated into the pool.

Other features include a 2000 bottle wine cellar, a wellness center & gym, an office, and a home theater.