Cocktails at Home: Silver English Rose
Cocktails at Home: Silver English Rose

Perfect for Mother’s Day, NOLET’S Silver Gin has a beautiful drink for mom, the Silver English Rose.

 

Ingredients

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

2 Strawberries

0.5 oz. Rhubarb Syrup (1 c. Rhubarb, 1 c. Sugar, 1 c. Water simmered and cooled)

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Donlin Blanc Vermouth

1 Egg White

3 Drops Bitters

Method: In a mixing tin, muddle the strawberries with syrup and lemon juice. Add remaining ingredients and shake well without ice. Fill with ice and shake again for 25 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

