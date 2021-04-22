Cocktails at Home: Silver English Rose

Perfect for Mother’s Day, NOLET’S Silver Gin has a beautiful drink for mom, the Silver English Rose.
Ingredients
1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
2 Strawberries
0.5 oz. Rhubarb Syrup (1 c. Rhubarb, 1 c. Sugar, 1 c. Water simmered and cooled)
0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
1 oz. Donlin Blanc Vermouth
1 Egg White
3 Drops Bitters
Method: In a mixing tin, muddle the strawberries with syrup and lemon juice. Add remaining ingredients and shake well without ice. Fill with ice and shake again for 25 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.