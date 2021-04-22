Cocktails at Home: Silver English Rose

Perfect for Mother’s Day, NOLET’S Silver Gin has a beautiful drink for mom, the Silver English Rose.

Ingredients

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

2 Strawberries

0.5 oz. Rhubarb Syrup (1 c. Rhubarb, 1 c. Sugar, 1 c. Water simmered and cooled)

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Donlin Blanc Vermouth

1 Egg White

3 Drops Bitters