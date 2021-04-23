Pursuitist
Bergdorf Goodman Opens Outdoor Cafe
Bergdorf Goodman Opens Outdoor Cafe

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Iconic NYC department store Bergdorf Goodman has launched an outdoor pop-up sidewalk cafe. 

 

BG on Fifth is a Parisian-inspired al fresco bistro that will feature BG Restaurant staples such as the signature Gotham Salad, Lobster Salad, and afternoon tea, along with new items inspired by French classics such as Prince Edward Island mussels.

 

A compact wine list features sparkling, rose, white and red wines by the glass or bottle, and signature cocktails will be added in the near future.

 

 

The new space brings the design of its 7th-floor restaurant outdoors with inspiring nods to the building’s Beaux-Arts heritage. The cafe features 30’s and 70’s-inspired decor items such as the coveted hooded Bergère chairs and a color palette of ivory, ebony, and yellow, to create a glamorous refuge.

 

Nestled alongside Bergdorf Goodman’s iconic Fifth Avenue windows, diners will be treated to window installations featuring fresh designs from BG Radar designers, such as Marine Serre and Christopher John Rogers. To learn more: www.bergdorfgoodman.com

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.

