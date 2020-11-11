A beautiful and unique interpretation of 255 years of savoir-faire. The Crystal Clear Glass by Virgil Abloh X Baccarat is a beautiful mix of heritage and modernity, a perfect fit for your everyday life.

A piece of art, a mix of heritage and modernity, of elegance and industrial codes, the Crystal Clear glass, designed by Virgil Abloh, beautifully interprets the unique savoir-faire of the 255 years world famous crystal brand.

The 100% crystal glass, with a lid and a straw, is from the Crystal Clear objects for living limited and numbered edition collection created by Virgil Abloh for Baccarat. Purchase for $500 on Baccarat.com.

In any creative endeavors, I am interested in collaborating with the best in class. For me Baccarat represents the expression of the dynamism of crystal through history and today. The “Crystal Clear” line of objects is an extension of my art practice, expertly realized by the artisans of Baccarat. –Virgil Abloh See Also Top 5 Best Juicers

Photos courtesy Oberpollinger and Baccarat.