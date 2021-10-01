Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Thyme Will Tell
Cocktails at Home: Thyme Will Tell
Cocktails at Home: Thyme Will Tell

by

Fall is here, and there is no better way to welcome the cooler months than with a spicy cocktail. From renowned The Sea Fire Grill (158 E 48th St) comes the restaurant’s fall signature cocktails, including Thyme Will Tell. This combination of bourbon, thyme, maple syrup, and lemon juice is simple yet tasty. 

  

 

Thyme Will Tell 

2 oz Maker’s Mark Bourbon 

Fresh Thyme herbs 

1 teaspoon Vermont Maple Syrup

½ oz Lemon juice 

Muddle a few strands of Thyme. Pour the bourbon, lemon juice, and the maple syrup over ice, pour over ice, stir (don’t shake), strain into a coupe glass, or over a large ice cube, garnish with a fresh strand of thyme 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

