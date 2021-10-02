4 Bottles to Add to Your Home Bar for Fall

Looking for new additions for your bar this fall? Here are our favorite picks:

Highland Park Cask Strength Release No.2 is the second release in its award-winning cask strength range, and has been matured predominantly in sherry seasoned European and American oak casks and a small quantity of ex-bourbon casks. Deep golden in color, the notes feature pear and almond cake, toasted oak, licorice, cracked black pepper, aromatic peat. ABV: 63.9%

$90

Inspired by the famous tailor spy of the American Revolution, Hercules Mulligan is a revolutionary blend of three aged Caribbean Rums, three American Rye Whiskeys, fresh organic ginger, and tailor-made bitters. It is part of a new generation of hybrid spirits riding the wave of interest in craft spirits and Rye Whiskey that also serves as a ready-to-drink craft cocktail. Idea for home bars and makes for a great bottled Old Fashioned cocktail!

Belvedere Heritage 176

A spin on the classic, the rich, full-bodied taste of Belvedere Heritage 176 is crafted using the centuries-old malting technique of kiln-heating rye to reveal complex flavor notes hidden deep within. Adds depth and complexity to cocktails, also perfect on the rocks. $35.99

Mirabeau Riviera Dry Rosé Gin

This first-of-its-kind, pink gin reimagines the category with a grape spirit base, a splash of rosé wine and botanical accents from the French Riviera. This is the perfect way to upgrade your cocktails, and is less than 1/10th of a gram of sugar per liter.

Maison Mirabeau was founded by Stephen and Jeany Cronk, a London couple that moved their family to Provence to pursue their dream of making rosé wine and now gin. Gluten-free, 100% naturally flavored and handcrafted in France, Mirabeau Riviera Dry Rosé Gin has just launched in Fall 2021. $44.99