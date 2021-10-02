Pursuitist
4 Bottles to Add to Your Home Bar for Fall
4 Bottles to Add to Your Home Bar for Fall

by

by

Looking for new additions for your bar this fall? Here are our favorite picks:

Highland Park Cask Strength Release No.2 is the second release in its award-winning cask strength range, and has been matured predominantly in sherry seasoned European and American oak casks and a small quantity of ex-bourbon casks. Deep golden in color, the notes feature pear and almond cake, toasted oak, licorice, cracked black pepper, aromatic peat. ABV: 63.9%
$90

Inspired by the famous tailor spy of the American Revolution, Hercules Mulligan is a revolutionary blend of three aged Caribbean Rums, three American Rye Whiskeys, fresh organic ginger, and tailor-made bitters. It is part of a new generation of hybrid spirits riding the wave of interest in craft spirits and Rye Whiskey that also serves as a ready-to-drink craft cocktail. Idea for home bars and makes for a great bottled Old Fashioned cocktail!

 

Belvedere Heritage 176

A spin on the classic, the rich, full-bodied taste of Belvedere Heritage 176 is crafted using the centuries-old malting technique of kiln-heating rye to reveal complex flavor notes hidden deep within. Adds depth and complexity to cocktails, also perfect on the rocks. $35.99

 

Mirabeau Riviera Dry Rosé Gin 

This first-of-its-kind, pink gin reimagines the category with a grape spirit base, a splash of rosé wine and botanical accents from the French Riviera. This is the perfect way to upgrade your cocktails, and is less than 1/10th of a gram of sugar per liter.

Maison Mirabeau was founded by Stephen and Jeany Cronk, a London couple that moved their family to Provence to pursue their dream of making rosé wine and now gin. Gluten-free, 100% naturally flavored and handcrafted in France, Mirabeau Riviera Dry Rosé Gin has just launched in Fall 2021. $44.99

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

