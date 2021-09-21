Cocktails at Home: 1 Thyme from Barn Joo Nomad

The recently-opened Korean NYC gastropub, Barn Joo Nomad, introduces you to a perfect cocktail to make at home that combines Korean soju with seasonal Ingredients for a unique twist to change up your cocktail game or impress your next guests.
1 Thyme
From Barn Joo Nomad
Ingredients:
- *2 oz soju
- 1 oz Grapefruit juice
- 0.5 St. Germain
- 0.5 thyme syrup
A handful of thyme sprigs
1 cup sugar
1 cup hot water
Method:
Simple shake with all ingredients served with ice
Garnish thyme sprig and grapefruit wedge
Thyme Syrup:
Make the simple syrup first and add a handful of thyme sprigs
Let it sit overnight to infuse to taste then strain the bottle
Store in the fridge
Glass: Rock glass