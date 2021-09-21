Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: 1 Thyme from Barn Joo Nomad
Cocktails at Home: 1 Thyme from Barn Joo Nomad

by

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

The recently-opened Korean NYC gastropub, Barn Joo Nomad, introduces you to a perfect cocktail to make at home that combines Korean soju with seasonal Ingredients for a unique twist to change up your cocktail game or impress your next guests.

1 Thyme

From Barn Joo Nomad

Ingredients:

  • *2 oz soju
  • 1 oz Grapefruit juice
  • 0.5 St. Germain
  • 0.5 thyme syrup

      • A handful of thyme sprigs

      • 1 cup sugar

      • 1 cup hot water

Method:

  • Simple shake with all ingredients served with ice

  • Garnish thyme sprig and grapefruit wedge

  • Thyme Syrup:

    • Make the simple syrup first and add a handful of thyme sprigs

    • Let it sit overnight to infuse to taste then strain the bottle

    • Store in the fridge

  • Glass: Rock glass

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
