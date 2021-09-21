Cocktails at Home: 1 Thyme from Barn Joo Nomad

The recently-opened Korean NYC gastropub, Barn Joo Nomad, introduces you to a perfect cocktail to make at home that combines Korean soju with seasonal Ingredients for a unique twist to change up your cocktail game or impress your next guests.

1 Thyme

From Barn Joo Nomad

Ingredients:

*2 oz soju

1 oz Grapefruit juice

0.5 St. Germain

0.5 thyme syrup A handful of thyme sprigs 1 cup sugar 1 cup hot water



Method:

Simple shake with all ingredients served with ice

Garnish thyme sprig and grapefruit wedge

Thyme Syrup: Make the simple syrup first and add a handful of thyme sprigs Let it sit overnight to infuse to taste then strain the bottle Store in the fridge

