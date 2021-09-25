5 Italian Spirits to Keep on Your Radar

Looking to add some Italian spirits to your bar collection? Check out of favorite picks here:

MELETTI

Founded on September 20, 1870, in Ascoli Piceno by Silvio Meletti, this Italian liqueur is still family-owned and operated, honoring the same recipes and techniques of their ancestors. Meletti has experienced much success and recognition, receiving several awards at international competitions and fairs. due to the passion and artisanal techniques behind the production and core values of tradition, quality, and passion.

LUXARDO

Established in 1821 and still 100% controlled by the founding family, Luxardo is one of the oldest Italian Spirit firms producing liqueurs. Transferred to Torreglia (Padova) in 1947 due to the consequences of the Second World War, it is now a leader in the liqueurs industry and one of the few proprietary brands.

PALLINI

The Pallini family has been making super premium liqueurs since 1875 when Nicola Pallini founded their first shop and distillery in Antrodoco, Italy. In 1922, the business was moved to the heart of Rome, where it built a strong reputation for exquisitely made spirits. Today, Pallini exports its products to over 35 countries around the world and is a prominent figure with its Limoncello Pallini in the Duty-Free segment and the US market.

PORTOFINO DRY GIN

Capturing the essence of an enchanting seaside village nestled between Ligurian Hills and the Mediterranean Sea, Portofino Dry Gin’s award-winning gin is created using handpicked ingredients like juniper, lemon, lavender to rosemary, marjoram, and sage to equal 21 different botanicals.

IL MALLO

Mallo was founded in 1984 in Maranello, a small town in the Modena hills, by Stefano Freno, who aimed to shine a light on what for the Modenese is much more than a delicious liqueur, but the very symbol of hospitality. The next generations – his daughter Giovanna and granddaughter Roberta – continue to passionately promote the family recipe and, driven by their close bond with the local area, rediscover and research new blends and infusions to suit the new breed of increasingly informed and exacting consumers. Il Mallo liqueurs are intended for conscious consumption in a spirit of conviviality and the pleasure of being together, feeling at home even when miles apart.