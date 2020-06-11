June 13th is Global Wellness Day, and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has gone virtual with live experiences hosted by leading wellness, spa and therapy experts around the world. Experience complimentary sessions live on the @rosewoodhotels IGTV channel for 24 hours, with 13 properties from around the world participating.

Check out the schedules participants below:

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort: Full body workout routine with Master Personal Trainer, Modu Seye Rosewood Bermuda: Caribbean Zumba by Zumba Master, Jane Walker and Spa Director of Rosewood Bermuda, Jorge Hernandez Rosewood Miramar Beach: The Benefits of CBD on Arthritis, Cancer-fighting Cannabinoids and Immune with Founder of Medicine Woman Consulting, Stacy Shymansky and Spa Director of Rosewood Miramar Beach, Karina Chung Rosewood San Miguel de Allende: Learn to Make Home Made Natural Body Scrubs with Senior Therapist, Angeles Vazquez Rosewood Beijing: Traditional Chinese Folk Dance & Tai Chi Session by Student of Beijing Tongzhou Luzhou Middle School, Jade Liu & TCM Practitioner at Rosewood Beijing, Wynton Zhai Rosewood Bangkok: DIY Traditional Thai Herbal Compress and Massaging Techniques​ by Spa Therapist at Rosewood Bangkok, Ing On Rosewood Hong Kong: Morning Yoga Session by Wellness Practitioner at Asaya Hong Kong, Kit Shum and Asaya Kitchen Immune Boosting Dish by Chef Renaud Marin at Asaya Kitchen Rosewood Luang Prabang: Yoga for Balance​ with Spa Manager at Rosewood Luang Prabang, Arunthip Brand and her team, Davahn and Boualy, Spa Therapist Rosewood Mayakoba: Ritual of Four Elements – A Guided Meditation ​by Resident Shaman at Rosewood Mayakoba, Fernanda Montiel​ Rosewood Sanya: Pro-Aging Head Scraping GUA SHA Session by Spa Manager at Rosewood Sanya, Sofia Xiong Rosewood Guangzhou: Stretching and Core Exercise with Residence Trainer at Asaya Active in Rosewood Guangzhou, Ryan Wang Rosewood Little Dix Bay: Self-Healing Massage and Stretching Session by Resident Therapist, Carina Macavinta Rosewood Baha Mar: Joint Mobility Yoga by Resident Yoga Practitioner, Lakrista Stratchan

Check out the Rosewood Instagram at @rosewoodhotels.